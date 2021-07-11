Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra turns Lionel Messi in deepfake video: ‘Amazing how similar we look’

Raj Kundra often deepfakes himself and his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, into various Hollywood films and television shows. He superimposed himself onto footballer Lionel Messi in a new video.

Sharing the video montage, in which he digitally stitched his face onto the body of Lionel Messi, Raj Kundra joked about their resemblance. “He is the G.O.A.T it’s amazing how similar we look. Kudos to the champ for finally winning one for his country #sports #rajfuntra #gratitude,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, won the Copa America title for the first time since 1993 as they beat Brazil 1-0 in the final.





Last month, Raj inserted himself and Shilpa Shetty into scenes from Titanic. He featured as Leonardo DiCaprio’s character’s Jack, while she was seen as Kate Winslet’s character Rose. He also gave the video his own touch as he added Diljit Dosanjh’s song G.O.A.T. in the background.

Raj also dedicated a sweet Instagram post to Shilpa as she turned 46 last month. Sharing a montage of clips featuring her, he wrote, “The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty. #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife.” The song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 could be heard playing in the background.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. They are parents to a son Viaan and a daughter, Samisha, who was born through surrogacy last year.

Meanwhile, Shilpa will make her acting comeback with Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2. The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash, is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23. She will also be seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.