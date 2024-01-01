Shilpa Shetty starts year 2024 on 'balanced' note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): It's a no-brainer that almost all Bollywood celebrities are fitness freaks and Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of them who religiously follows the regime to stay fit and full of energy. The actor kicked off her first day of the New Year on a 'balanced' note. HT Image

On New Year that too on Monday, Shilpa Shetty's post is all about working out.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video of herself performing some balancing asana.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "I'm starting 2024 on a 'balanced' note with the Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana, which is a great balancing asana. It helps improve focus & concentration, and also enhances the coordination between mind & body. It also improves the back's and the hamstring's flexibility. Please note: People suffering from back pain or slip-disc and during pregnant women must avoid this asana."

She also revealed her resolutions for 2024.

"Wishing you all a Happy, Prosperous, and Healthy New Year... My resolution for 2024 is to LIVE IN THE 'NOW' with awareness, balance, and gratitude," Shilpa added.

As soon as the video was shared, fans extended the warm New Year wishes.

One of the users wrote, "Happy New Year fitness, strong woman."

Another user commented, "Bravo. Happy new year."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee' which was released in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. (ANI)