Shobhaa De defends Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday’s Saat Samundar Paar: ‘Don't know what the fuss is about’

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri recently found itself at the centre of a social media storm after a remixed version of the iconic song Saat Samundar Paar was released, which was met with backlash. Amid the criticism, columnist Shobhaa De has come forward to defend the remix, praising the track. Earlier this week, the makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released a new version of Sadhana Sargam’s 1991 iconic song, Saat Samundar Paar.

Shobhaa De defends Kartik's version of Saat Samundar Paar

On Wednesday, Shobhaa De took to Instagram to address the criticism surrounding the song, making it clear that she thoroughly enjoyed the track and stood by it.

Sharing a poster of Kartik and Ananya from the movie, Shobhaa De wrote, “Don't know what the fuss is about! Not sure about legalities and / or copyright issues. I enjoyed the new version if an old favourite ( " Saat Samundar Paar ") immensely.”

“One, because i love @kartikaaryan . One of our most underrated actors. Two, because i adore the track. We have a fam/ friends chat group titled "Saat Samundar", after an epic and totally hilarious dance performance at a family wedding. The new film, "Tu Meri..." etc looks frothy, frivolous and fun. Like "Emily in Rome" . But hopefully, far more entertaining,” she added.

Her comment comes just a day after Anand Bakshi’s son Rakesh Anand Bakshi slammed the recreated version. Anand Bakshi is the lyricist of the original track Saat Samundar Paar.

On Wednesday, Anand Bakshi's son, Rakesh Anand Bakshi, took to his Instagram account to state that no other artist should be credited as ‘co-lyricist’ for the new version, just for adding 2 lines to the song, when the rest of the original lyrics are still used.

He shared a screenshot where two names- Anand Bakshi and Karan Nawani, were credited as lyricists for the new version. Karan Nawani has also sung the new version.

Rakesh wrote in the caption: “The producer and or publisher should not claim credit for any writer singer etc as co-lyricist for adding one or two lines to the original lyrics; Like they've put original/additional music in the credits, they could have done it with the lyrics too. This is the format which is currently used in streaming Platforms. They need to reform it. ASAP. It’s 2025 today. Not 25 CE that they can’t effect reform ASAP.”

The original song Saat Samundar Paar is from the 1992 film Vishwatma, starring Sunny Deol and Divya Bharti. It was a major hit and remains a cult classic from the '90s, which is also famous among the present generation.

About the film

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. It was released in theatres on December 25.