Siddharth can't get enough of Aditi Rao Hydari's red saree look at Cannes 2025: ‘That sindoor though’
Siddharth took to social media to rave about his wife and actor Aditi Rao Hydari's red saree look at the Cannes Film Festival.
Actor Siddharth is completely smitten with his wife Aditi Rao Hydari's red saree look from the Cannes Film Festival. But what's really got him gushing isn't just her outfit - it's the traditional touch of sindoor that's truly won his heart. Also read: ‘Best look so far’: Fans gush over Aditi Rao Hydari as she stuns in a red sari with sindoor at Cannes Film Festival
Siddharth gushes over Aditi’s saree look
Aditi, who got married to actor Siddharth in a traditional wedding ceremony last year, opted for a saree for her outing at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Adding a touch of tradition to her look, she wore sindoor on her hair parting for her second appearance at the event.
Siddharth couldn't help but rave about his wife Aditi's look. He shared her photos on his Instagram story, captioning them "My love at Cannes" with a heart-eyes emoji.
And what really stood out was his comment, where he gushed over her sindoor, writing "That sindoor though", accompanied by melting face and red heart emojis. The actor also dropped heart emojis on Aditi’s post on her Instagram account.
Aditi opts for saree at Cannes
On her second day at the film festival, Aditi infused her look with a touch of Indian heritage. She wore a red Raw Mango saree. The silk saree was finished with a striking cobalt blue border, adding a contrast to the overall look.
Aditi complemented her saree with a heritage-style choker necklace and matching earrings. Aditi's makeup look was understated, featuring soft, smudged kohl-rimmed eyes, sun-kissed bronzed cheeks, and a natural pink matte lip. The look was accented with a deep red bindi and sindoor, adding a traditional touch.
About the couple
They got married last year in an intimate yet lavish ceremony, with Aditi looking stunning in a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga complemented by a Banarasi dupatta from the Sabyasachi Heritage Textile collection. Siddharth matched her elegance in a Sabyasachi silk kurta and handwoven dhoti. Their love story has been discreet, with reports suggesting that Aditi and Siddharth fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. Last year, Aditi broke the news on social media, confirming their engagement, writing, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," alongside a charming selfie showcasing their engagement rings.
