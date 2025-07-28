New dad Sidharth Malhotra visits Siddhivinayak Temple with mom to seek blessings for Kiara Advani, newborn daughter

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter on July 16. The couple has yet to reveal her name. Recently, Sidharth was seen offering prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, seeking blessings for his newborn child. Sidharth Malhotra visits Siddhivinayak Temple with his mother.(Twitter)

Sidharth Malhotra at Siddhivinayak Temple

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sidharth was seen wearing a blue kurta paired with black denims as he visited Siddhivinayak Temple. Accompanied by his mother, the actor offered prayers and posed for a photograph with folded hands. They were also seen receiving a garland from the priest. Sidharth sought blessings from Bappa for his newborn daughter and their growing family.

On July 16, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to share the news of their daughter’s birth with fans and wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

The couple also requested that the paparazzi and the media not take pictures of their newborn, writing, “We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's upcoming projects

Sidharth will next be seen in Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the romantic comedy also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma, and Manjot Singh. The film is expected to release in theatres in August this year.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. Backed by Aditya Chopra’s YRF, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on 14 August.