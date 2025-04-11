Sikandar box office collection day 13: Salman Khan film dips further, continues to struggle amid Jaat's release

Salman Khan's Sikandar witnesses a dull show at box office

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Sikandar collected only ₹75 lakh on Day 12, coinciding with the release of Jaat. On Day 13, the film saw an even sharper decline, collecting merely ₹3 lakh, as per early estimates. This brings the film’s total domestic box office collection to ₹108 crore. While it has crossed the ₹250 crore mark globally, the film continues to struggle in India.

Sunny Deol's Jaat, on the other hand, has maintained its momentum at the box office, giving tough competition to Salman's Sikandar. The film, which also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra and others in key roles, received positive reviews from audiences and is expected to perform well over the weekend.

About Sikandar

The action-thriller is directed by AR Murugadoss, best known for films like Ghajini, Kaththi, Sarkar and others. Sikandar was one of the most anticipated films of the year, marking Salman’s return to the big screen following the underwhelming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. The film featured him in a high-octane, action-packed avatar. However, it failed to live up to expectations for a section of fans. While some were thrilled to see Salman back in a larger-than-life role, others were left disappointed by the film’s weak storyline and lacklustre visuals. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from both critics and audiences.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of Sikandar reads, "Salman’s dialogues in many of his previous films, apart from his hook steps, are iconic. Here, in Sikandar, neither of them stands out. The music is weak, and none of the songs leave a mark. Santhosh Narayanan’s background score works in a couple of places, all of them action sequences. Overall, Sikandar is not the Eidi Salman used to promise to his legion of fans."