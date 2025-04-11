Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sikandar box office collection day 13: Salman Khan film dips further, continues to struggle amid Jaat's release

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 11, 2025 10:15 PM IST

Sikandar box office collection day 13: Salman Khan's film shows no sign of improvement, runs low on demand. 

Sikandar box office collection Day 13: Salman Khan's film faced tough competition from Sunny Deol's Jaat, which released in cinemas on April 10. Now, the superstar’s film has dipped further, struggling to even cross the 150 crore mark at the domestic box office. (Also Read: Salman Khan meets fans to get inputs on making right career choices after Sikandar's dull show | Here's all we know)

Salman Khan's Sikandar fails to maintain momentum at the box office.
Salman Khan's Sikandar fails to maintain momentum at the box office.

Salman Khan's Sikandar witnesses a dull show at box office

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Sikandar collected only 75 lakh on Day 12, coinciding with the release of Jaat. On Day 13, the film saw an even sharper decline, collecting merely 3 lakh, as per early estimates. This brings the film’s total domestic box office collection to 108 crore. While it has crossed the 250 crore mark globally, the film continues to struggle in India.

Sunny Deol's Jaat, on the other hand, has maintained its momentum at the box office, giving tough competition to Salman's Sikandar. The film, which also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra and others in key roles, received positive reviews from audiences and is expected to perform well over the weekend.

About Sikandar

The action-thriller is directed by AR Murugadoss, best known for films like Ghajini, Kaththi, Sarkar and others. Sikandar was one of the most anticipated films of the year, marking Salman’s return to the big screen following the underwhelming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. The film featured him in a high-octane, action-packed avatar. However, it failed to live up to expectations for a section of fans. While some were thrilled to see Salman back in a larger-than-life role, others were left disappointed by the film’s weak storyline and lacklustre visuals. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from both critics and audiences.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of Sikandar reads, "Salman’s dialogues in many of his previous films, apart from his hook steps, are iconic. Here, in Sikandar, neither of them stands out. The music is weak, and none of the songs leave a mark. Santhosh Narayanan’s background score works in a couple of places, all of them action sequences. Overall, Sikandar is not the Eidi Salman used to promise to his legion of fans."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sikandar box office collection day 13: Salman Khan film dips further, continues to struggle amid Jaat's release
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On