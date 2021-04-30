IND USA
Rishi Kapoor and Simi Garewal worked together in three films.
Simi Garewal remembers Rishi Kapoor, says Neetu Kapoor 'wept as she told me how weak he had become'

  • Simi Garewal has remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary. She shared how his wife Neetu Kapoor broke down when he was hospitalised in Mumbai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Actor and chat show host Simi Garewal has remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary and shared how his wife Neetu Kapoor broke down when he was hospitalised in Mumbai. She said that she had a conversation with Neetu, a day before Rishi's death, who wept while telling Simi that Rishi had become weak. Rishi died on April 30 last year after battling cancer for two years.

"I spoke to Neetu for a long time on the phone when she was taking care of Chintu at the hospital in Mumbai. It was during the lockdown last year and she had been isolated and alone in the hospital for a month. She wept as she told me how weak he had become. The next day he died," she told Filmi Beat.

Speaking about her last conversation with the Bobby actor she said, "Chintu was very fond of my sister Amrita, and she and I literally prayed for his health at the gurudwara while he was in NY. Neetu knew about it and kept messaging me, writing, 'Keep praying Simi'. I met him last at the Bachchans' 2019 Diwali party and he broke through the crowds to come and hug us. He looked so good; he was slim and glowing! We talked with great affection from both sides that night. That was our last meeting."

Last year after his death, Simi had shared her grief by tweeting, “#RishiKapoor My Chintu darling has gone.. My dearest friend..my costar..my playmate. The one who used to make me laugh till I cried! Now there are only tears.. No last goodbye. No funeral. No consoling embraces. Silence. Emptiness. Grief.”

Earlier, Rishi had said that Simi held a very special place in his heart and called her 'my first crush, my first love'. The two actors have worked together in three films--Karz, Mera Naam Joker, and Kabhie Kabhie.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover wish each other on wedding anniversary: 'You are my everything'. See pics

Rishi is survived by his wife Neetu two children--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple tied the knot in 1980 after several years of courtship. They also did many films together such as Do Dooni Chaar, Amar Akbar and Anthony, Khel Khel Mein and Zinda Dil, among others. On Friday, Neetu shared an old picture with Rishi, remembering him. She said that 'he was an extension of our existence', adding that 'we have accepted life will never be the same without him'.

