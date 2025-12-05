Smriti Mandhana makes 1st post after postponing wedding with Palash Muchhal; fans notice missing engagement ring

Indian cricketer and the vice-captain of the women’s team, Smriti Mandhana, made her first post on social media almost two weeks after postponing her wedding to singer-composer Palash Muchhal on November 23. While her fans were thrilled to see her back on social media, they couldn’t help but notice that her engagement ring was conspicuously missing. Here’s what happened. Smriti Mandhana made her first post after postponing her marriage to Palash Muchhal.

Smriti Mandhana’s return to social media

Smriti posted on Instagram for the first time after postponing her wedding to Palash. On Friday, she posted a video in paid partnership with the toothpaste brand Colgate. While the World Cup winner spoke about her career in the video, fans were more interested in the fact that she looked happy. However, some also noticed that her engagement ring was clearly missing from her finger, while others wondered when the video was even shot.

Fans point out missing engagement ring

One fan commented under her post, “Why it feels like she is sad ,she is smiling but her voice and her eyes looks she is sad and she is not wearing her engagement ring.” Another shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “The smile is back (evil eye, puppy eyes and heart emojis) (and the ring is gone).” However, other fans pointed out that the video could’ve been shot before her wedding.

“Look at her hands there’s no mehendi colour on them, which means this was before the engagement,” reasoned one fan. Another wrote, “Are ye shadi k pahle hi shoot hua h i think proposal k pahle bhi jab ye mumbai me hi thi (This could’ve been shot before he even proposed).” Some were just happy that she was back on social media and looking happy, calling her a ‘queen’. Palash has yet to make a post.

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding to Palash Muchhal postponed

On the day of the wedding, Smriti’s father, Srinivas, reportedly fell ill and had to be admitted to the hospital in their hometown, Sangli. Palash also fell ill and was admitted to the hospital the next day. While both have been discharged from the hospital, the families have yet to announce a new wedding date.

In the meantime, numerous rumours floated about why the wedding was temporarily called off without the couple announcing anything. The rumours grew stronger after Smriti removed all wedding-related posts from her social media. The couple’s families have stated in interviews that they hope a new wedding date is set soon.