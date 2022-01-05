Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu release floating lantern from rooftop on her dad Mansoor Ali Khan's birth anniversary

Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday remembered her father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan on his 81st birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a video in which she held their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in her arms. As they stood on their rooftop, Kunal released a floating lantern.

In the video, Soha Ali Khan is dressed in a printed kaftan while Kunal Kemmu wore a white sleeveless T-shirt and black shorts. As he released the lantern, they kept looking at it. Soha then held Kunal as they watched the lantern float away.

The song Talking to the Moon by Ashley Marina played in the background. Sharing the post, Soha captioned it, "Happy birthday Abba (red heart emoji). We hope our love and prayers reach you and that you continue to watch over us, protect us and bless us." Reacting to the post, Lara Dutta, Saba Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Gul Panag dropped red heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Soha had shared a picture on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, a picture of her father was placed on a table with a card next to it. The drawing was made by Inaaya and featured an animal and a little girl outdoors.

The words, "Happy Birthday Sarkar Abba" were written on it. Soha added a happy birthday sticker and added the date as '05.01.41', Mansoor's birth year.

Soha's sister, Saba Ali Khan took a trip down memory lane and shared several old pictures on Instagram Stories. In none of them, her father carried her in his arms and she wrote, "To the best person I know! Love you, Abba. Tody and Forever." She also added a happy birthday sticker.

Saba Ali Khan took a trip down memory lane.

Mansoor married veteran actor Sharmila Tagore on December 27, 1968. They have three children--Soha, Saba and Saif Ali Khan. While Soha is married to Kunal, Saif tied the knot with actor Kareena Kapoor.

Kunal and Soha celebrated their New Year's Eve with Saif, Kareena, their son Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor.

What Soha Ali Khan said on the possibility of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and Sara working together

Soha will be seen next in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh. Directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, the series follows the daughters, as they compete in a series of royal games, the winner of which will be chosen as 'king'.

