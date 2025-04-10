Soha Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore was family's breadwinner, dad Mansoor played cricket despite ‘no money in it’

Soha reveals why her father was her role model

Soha shared that her father was her role model and recalled, "We are often influenced by people who are close to us, and one big role model for me was my father. By the time I was born, he had retired from cricket, but he played for the enjoyment of the sport. There was no money at all, if you can believe it, in cricket when my father was playing in the 1960s—no IPL, no endorsements, nothing.”

She further spoke about how her mother inspired her to follow her heart and said, “My mother was the breadwinner in the family, so I always saw him saying, ‘You should do what makes you happy.’ I also saw my mother, who has been an actor her whole life, choosing to do whatever her heart prompted her to do. At the age of 24, she got married—even though typically, as a woman, you wouldn’t do that. You know that when you get married, your career takes a bit of a hit. She had a child a couple of years later, and she continued to work, achieving some of her biggest successes after that.”

About Chhorii 2

The horror film, directed by Vishal Furia, is a sequel to the 2021 film Chhorii. The film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, with Soha Ali Khan playing the antagonist, alongside Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.