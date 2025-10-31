Sonakshi Sinha furious as mom-to-be Katrina Kaif’s pics from balcony leak online: ‘You all are criminals’

In September, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced that they were expecting their first child, leaving fans thrilled for the couple. Known for keeping their personal life private, the soon-to-be parents were recently at the centre of controversy when pictures of Katrina from her balcony surfaced online, sparking outrage among fans. Actor Sonakshi Sinha also called out the media portal responsible, condemning the invasion of privacy. Sonakshi Sinha calls out media portal for clicking Katrina Kaif's pictures without her consent.

On Friday morning, a media portal shared pictures of the mum-to-be sitting on the balcony of her Mumbai residence. Along with the pictures, the portal captioned the post, “Exclusive: Katrina Kaif steps out on her balcony as she nears her delivery date.” The photos angered social media users, with many criticising the publication for crossing ethical boundaries.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha strongly voiced her disapproval in the comments section, writing, “What is wrong with you? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform? You all are nothing less than criminals. Shameful.” The post was later deleted following the backlash.

Fans lauded Sonakshi for speaking up. One fan commented, “Glad someone said it.” Another wrote, “Great of her to call them out so boldly and strongly. She’s absolutely right here.” A third user added, “This is so nice of her to call them out. Much needed.” Another comment read, “So true, Sona, this is pathetic.”

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy announcement

In September, Katrina and Vicky took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of themselves, with Katrina cradling her baby bump. Along with the post, the couple wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021, dated for a brief period before getting married. Though the couple have never appeared together in a film, fans continue to hope to see them share the screen one day.