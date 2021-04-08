Sonakshi Sinha: It is very unfortunate we have to go back where we were a year ago

She has managed to complete the shoot for an entire web show, which is also her debut on the platform, amid a pandemic. Currently, as she takes it easy owing to the conditions out there, Sonakshi Sinha tells us that being apprehensive about working is natural, but one has to move on with the times.

“This is what is happening, and we are in this together. You can’t crib and complain. At first, of course, it is weird, as you are not used to working with restrictions. It’s a very new thing for all of us involved, and takes a bit of getting used to. But once you get into the groove, you are kind of okay with it. It is all about adjusting to the situation and circumstances,” she explains.

Of late, there has been a spurt in the number of positive cases, and a lot of actors too have been affected in the past few days itself. They are also the only ones who have to remove their masks on a set to give a shot.

Sinha agrees and says, “It is scary, we have to be careful. We are hearing so many cases now, of people on set getting it, even the crew. The situation is anyway really bad in Maharashtra. I know the theatres have been shut again. I don’t know what to say. Somewhere, I feel people started getting a bit lax. It’s very unfortunate we have to go back to where we were a year ago. All of us have to keep our guards up, and be responsible to make sure we fight this together.”

The situation for the film industry is very tricky, since the shoot schedules go for a toss if the lead actors fall sick due to Covid and are out of action for at least two weeks. In such a scenario, does Sinha feel that all actors should be able to get vaccinations, since they have to remove their mask and a lot of livelihoods depend on them working?

The 33-year-old reasons, “I don’t want to sound like someone’s life is more important than others. They (government) have a plan about vaccination. There are a lot of other people than actors who are risking their lives out there, also trying to earn a livelihood. I don’t want to say ‘just give actors vaccinations’ because it would be unfair to others. I am sure they have a plan and doing it age wise. Till everybody can get the vaccination, we have to be very careful.”