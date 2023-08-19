Sonakshi: I have not relied on reviews or awards for a while now

Riding on the success of her OTT debut Dahaad and looking forward to her next, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, actor Sonakshi Sinha has seen enough highs and lows to take everything with a pinch of salt. Sonakshi Sinha

The 36-year-old explains, “For me, over the years, I have become the person... neither do things excite me to a level where I am losing my mind, nor in the good or the bad. If I do my work and people like it, very good. Let’s move on and concentrate on the next thing. I try to give my best shot. And if it is bad, then I know I tried something and it didn’t work out but it doesn’t mean I am going to stop trying. I’ve reached that zone.”

Does she rely on reviews and awards for validation? “I haven’t for a while, actually,” she says, adding that indicators of critical and commercial success often leave her “confused”. “Some films I was a part of and which did amazingly well at the box office got the worst reviews. I feel certain views don’t represent what the audience feels about a film. I don’t want to go by that and form an opinion. I don’t look at it (reviews) that much,” she signs off.

Given that Dahaad was her first OTT project, gauging whether the show is a hit or not must have been a novel experience for her. There were no day one figures waiting the next day. The actor says, “Honestly, I don’t let myself be bothered... when I had theatrical releases, box office was not something of my concern. I need to be able to enjoy the work I do, learn something new from people I work with. There was no different feeling this time too, just the general butterflies in the stomach.”

