Sat, Oct 11, 2025
Sonakshi Sinha opts for traditional outfit at Abu Dhabi mosque after Deepika Padukone faces trolling for wearing hijab

ByAnanya Das
Updated on: Oct 11, 2025 01:25 pm IST

For the visit, Sonakshi Sinha wore a green and white printed short kurta and pyjama. She also covered her head with a green dupatta.

Actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared a video of themselves visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi in a new advertisement. Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi posted a video of themselves walking through the mosque.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posed inside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Sonakshi Sinha visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in UAE

Sonakshi and Zaheer posed for photos at the mosque. For the visit, Sonakshi wore a green and white printed short kurta and pyjama. She also covered her head with a green dupatta. Zaheer Iqbal opted for a black shirt and green trousers. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Found a little sukoon (peace), right here in Abu Dhabi! (Sparkles and mosque emojis) @visitabudhabi #InAbuDhabi #ad."

Internet reacts to Sonakshi's post

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "So it's normal for Sonakshi but not for Deepika?? Both visited the same mosque, and both looked wonderfully amazing with their husbands. Can we stop trolling people and let them live peacefully?" A person wrote, "In a temple or a mosque, it's a spiritual thing to cover the head, whether or not you're a Hindu or a Muslim."

A comment read, "Your dress totally matches the aesthetic." An Instagram user said, "Beautiful." Sonakshi's post comes just days after actor Deepika Padukone was criticised for wearing a hijab while promoting a tourism ad.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian in Mumbai, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Their wedding post read, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

Sonakshi's films

Fans saw Sonakshi last in Nikita Roy, which released in theatres on July 18. Nikita Roy is a psychological thriller that marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi's brother, Kussh Sinha.

Sonakshi also has the Telugu film Jatadhara with Sudheer Babu in the pipeline. It will hit theatres on November 7. It also stars Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. It is being directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal

