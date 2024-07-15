Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal share ‘honeymoon round 2’ pic from Philippines; check out their cute banter

Sonakshi and Zaheer's honeymoon

Sonakshi took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of an exotic location, which had a pool beside a green forest. She geo-tagged the location as Philippines, and wrote in the caption: ‘Honeymoon round 2.’ Below the picture was a caption that read: “Now just waiting for @iamzahero to get here coz (because) we had to take separate flights (laughing face emoticons).”

Sonakshi and Zaheer via Instagram Stories.

In response, Zaheer re-posted the same picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “Deewana (Lover) on his way baby (kissing emoticon).” He also tagged the song Deewana Main Chala sung by Udit Narayan in the Stories.

More details

Sonakshi had shared a bunch of new pictures from her romantic honeymoon with Zaheer earlier this month. In them, both of them enjoying a picturesque sunset from the swimming pool of a high-rise building. Zaheer also shared a cute video of Sonakshi giggling while finishing her dessert. “She wanted to shout at me but I made her laugh instead,” he wrote in the caption. They had not shared the exact location of their first honeymoon.

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23, 2024 in a close-knit ceremony attended by close family, friends, relatives and colleagues from film industry, media and politics. After the civil ceremony, the couple also hosted a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Rekha, Salman Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajol, and Richa Chadha.

Sonakshi was last seen in the horror-comedy Kakuda, which released on Zee5 on July 12.