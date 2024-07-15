Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal share ‘honeymoon round 2’ pic from Philippines; check out their cute banter
Sonakshi Sinha shared a glimpse of her second honeymoon in a new picture. She and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot at her Mumbai home on June 23.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set for a second round of honeymoon! The newlyweds, who were recently spotted at the wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, took to Instagram Stories to share that they will be spending the next few days in Philippines. What's more? Sonakshi has already reached the location, while Zaheer is still on his flight! (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal enjoy ‘beautiful sunsets' by the pool on their honeymoon. See pics)
Sonakshi and Zaheer's honeymoon
Sonakshi took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of an exotic location, which had a pool beside a green forest. She geo-tagged the location as Philippines, and wrote in the caption: ‘Honeymoon round 2.’ Below the picture was a caption that read: “Now just waiting for @iamzahero to get here coz (because) we had to take separate flights (laughing face emoticons).”
In response, Zaheer re-posted the same picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “Deewana (Lover) on his way baby (kissing emoticon).” He also tagged the song Deewana Main Chala sung by Udit Narayan in the Stories.
More details
Sonakshi had shared a bunch of new pictures from her romantic honeymoon with Zaheer earlier this month. In them, both of them enjoying a picturesque sunset from the swimming pool of a high-rise building. Zaheer also shared a cute video of Sonakshi giggling while finishing her dessert. “She wanted to shout at me but I made her laugh instead,” he wrote in the caption. They had not shared the exact location of their first honeymoon.
Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23, 2024 in a close-knit ceremony attended by close family, friends, relatives and colleagues from film industry, media and politics. After the civil ceremony, the couple also hosted a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Rekha, Salman Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajol, and Richa Chadha.
Sonakshi was last seen in the horror-comedy Kakuda, which released on Zee5 on July 12.
