Sonali Bendre agreed to receive Michael Jackson at airport with Raj Thackeray in 1996 on this condition

Sonali Bendre is the only Bollywood actor to have had the opportunity to welcome the late pop sensation Michael Jackson when he visited India for his HIStory World Tour in 1996. Sonali, along with politician Raj Thackeray, played a key role in the grand welcome of Michael Jackson to India in 1996. (Also Read: Salman Khan makes it difficult to like him: Sonali Bendre shares how he made her angry during Hum Saath Saath Hain shoot) Sonali Bendre dressed up in a traditional Maharastrian outfit to welcome Michael Jackson to Mumbai in 1996.

When Sonali Bendre, Raj Thackey welcomed Michael Jackson

Sonali was dressed in a traditional nine-yard saree and greeted Michael at the Mumbai airport with an Indian ritual by applying tilak (a sacred mark on the forehead) and performing aarti. Now, nearly 29 years later, Sonali has opened up about the behind-the-scenes events that led her to be a part of that iconic moment.

In an interview with ANI, the Sarfarosh actor said that she was approached by Raj Thackeray's wife, Sharmila Thackeray, for the welcoming ceremony of Michael Jackson at the Mumbai Airport (Bombay Airport at that time).

"They told me that you need to come and do that and be somebody who got in touch with me. I think it was Sharmila, Raj's wife. Sharmila's mother and my masi (aunt) have been friends for a long time, and she said, 'why don't you do it' (welcoming Michael Jackson)," said Sonali.

Sonali agreed to do it on this condition

However, it was not easy to convince the actor, who was at the peak of her career at the time. She agreed to receive Michael at the airport, but only on one condition.

"I was like, okay, but then I want great tickets for the show and all of that with my friends. So I did it because I was getting these tickets to enter where I could take my friends and go to the show. My sister, sister's friends and all of that. We had this great seating. That's what I was so excited about when I did it," added Sonali.

The HIStory World Tour included Michael visiting numerous countries and performing for millions of fans. Michael's concert in Mumbai was a highlight of the tour, as it is fondly remembered for his cultural moment in India.

In the same interview, Sonali also criticised gossip surrounding her and Raj Thackeray at that time and said, “I don't know. I mean, a lot of people... I think it's just not in very good taste when people talk about it like that. First of all, I mean, there are families involved and people involved in all of that.”