Sonam Kapoor shares cute video of son Vayu as she celebrates his six months, calls him 'biggest blessing'. Watch

Sonam Kapoor put up a post to celebrate her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja completing six months on Monday. In the emotional post, the actor said that being a mother was the best job in the world and called Vayu her 'biggest blessing'. Adding a photo and video of Vayu, Sonam also stated that she and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, couldn’t have asked for more. Anand, Bipasha Basu, Zoya Akhtar sent messages of love for Vayu in the comments section of her post. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor looks stunning as she attends bestie Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad engagement party)

On Instagram, she shared a photo of Vayu on her lap and wrote, "6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy… your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more…" In the photo, the actor was wearing yellow pyjamas, while Vayu was wearing a white onesie. Sonam also shared a short video of Vayu crawling on his stomach, while playing with his toys. He wore a white pyjama set.

Anand commented with heart eyes emojis and added, "pajama partyyyyyyy." Actor Bipasha Basu, who also became a mother last year, wrote, "Awwww God bless the cutie." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, uncle Sanjay Kapoor, actor Soni Razdan, and chef Pooja Dhingra all dropped red heart emojis on Sonam's post. One fan added in the comments section, "This is so adorable." While another fan said Vayu was "too cute".

Sonam and Anand were wed on May 8, 2018 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.

The actor was last seen as herself in the Netflix film AK vs AK (2020), directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Sonam acted alongside her father, actor Anil Kapoor, and brother, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, in the meta thriller. Anurag Kashyap and Anil play fictionalised versions of themselves. The filmmaker kidnaps Sonam in the film and forces Anil to search for her to settle a feud amongst the two men.

Sonam will next be seen in the Hindi film Blind, in which she plays a blind police officer on the trail of a serial killer. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film completed filming in 2021.

