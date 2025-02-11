Sonam Kapoor: ‘If I don't like somebody, then it's very hard for me to work with them’

Actor Sonam Kapoor’s life has taken on a new meaning since the arrival of her son Vayu, and motherhood has brought about a transformation within her. As she navigates this phase of her life, Sonam admits that her top priority is her child. Also read: Sonam Kapoor breaks down in tears while walking the ramp as she gives tribute to late Rohit Bal. Watch Recently, Sonam Kapoor gave a tribute to late fashion designer Rohit Bal while walking the ramp at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025.

Professionally, she reveals she is intentionally being selective about the projects she takes on. Now, her focus is on collaborating with people she genuinely admires and enjoys working with.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonam gets candid about paying tribute to late fashion designer Rohit Bal by walking the ramp at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025 held in New Delhi recently, and her life after embracing motherhood.

On paying tribute to Rohit Bal

Earlier this month, the fashion show paid tribute to Rohit, with Sonam Kapoor taking to the runway as the showstopper. She made a stunning appearance, wearing a flowing white gown paired with a heavily embellished ivory jacket, her hair tied back and adorned with red flowers. The emotional occasion proved overwhelming for Sonam, as she was visibly moved to tears while walking the ramp.

For Sonam, walking the ramp as the showstopper for a tribute to Rohit was a deeply personal experience, evoking a mix of nostalgia and emotions.

“For me, he was someone that I really loved and walked for and understood. I've known him through my mom because he knew my mom really well. So, I've known him almost my whole life. It feels quite emotional and I'm glad to be here. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has done a wonderful job honouring his legacy and celebrating his incredible contribution to Indian couture,” Sonam tells us.

Did Rohit Bal’s designs influence your style in any way? “Well, I love anarkali. I've worn that white anarkali many times and on multiple occasions. I've worn his clothes at milestone places, and I feel like he's such an integral part of the way people look at fashion in India, so it's influenced me and my style in a huge way,” she reflects.

On her fashion journey

When it comes to Sonam’s fashion journey, it has been all about experimenting, taking risks and making bold statements. According to her, she likes to express herself through her style book.

“Expressing yourself is very important, and if that makes me bold, then that's amazing. I love the idea of going maximalist. I love the idea of being paired down more masculine and it's always more about structure and the way clothes fit and the way they look,” she shared.

On motherhood changing her priorities

Sonam, who is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, embraced motherhood with the arrival of her son Vayu in 2022. She admits that becoming a mother has brought about a transformation in her life.

“It (motherhood) completely changes you. It changes you emotionally, physically and mentally. I mean, it's like you're not even the same person anymore. You're a better person. You're bigger like everything has expanded and just everything has become better,” Sonam shares.

Ask her how have her priorities changed, Sonam is quick to respond, “If you have a child, your child is always your first priority”.

When it comes to prioritising self-care as a mom and as an actor, Sonam likes to spend some quality time with her friends.

On her acting career

Sonam was last seen in the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The crime thriller, also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles, was released in 2023. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. There are reports that she has signed some projects, but nothing has been announced yet.

In terms of selecting new projects, Sonam is drawn to roles that not only challenge her as an actor but also contribute to her personal growth.

“Anything that makes you grow as a human being, and I also like to work with people I like. If I don't like somebody, then it's very hard for me to work with them,” Sonam says, revealing that she is being very selective with her projects.

“100% being selective just means that I'm intentional about what I choose,” she ends.