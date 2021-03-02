Sonnalli Seygall: I realised we can’t stop living our life
The idea of leisure travel amid a pandemic is still that many are open to, but for Sonnalli Seygall, it was something much needed. The actor recently travelled to Kerala for a week and is quite happy that she decided to go for it.
However, she admits, “Of course I had apprehensions. I had second thoughts just before leaving for my vacation. But then, I realised we can’t stop living our lives in fear. That is part of the whole test. We just have to be careful yet live our life. Post the whole lockdown, I have been travelling for work. I had to go to Goa and Delhi. But this was a proper leisure travel.”
Talking about how different was it for her to travel now as opposed to the pre-pandemic times, Seygall feels it is the same, “but with precautions”. She adds, “Make sure the place you stay is safe and they follow protocols at every step. As long as you maintain minimal contact, it is all fine.”
During her stay, the Jai Mummy Di (2020) actor visited three places — Kumarakom lake area, Thekkady and Fort Kochi.
“I love the southern part of our country. The North is something I had anyway explored for my shoots as most of my films are shot in Delhi and even Himachal. In fact, for my next film, I would be travelling to Dehradun and Rishikesh. I belong to the East, so I have explored that part. South India I hadn’t explored leisurely, which I could now,” she explains.
Sharing some tips to travel amid pandemic, the 31-year-old says it is the best time to explore our own country as opposed to foreign locales.
“There is so much to do in the country. People must use this time to know their own country. Also, right now the rates are extremely economical. So the trips are going to be way more affordable. People should make the most of it,” she concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonnalli Seygall: I realised we can’t stop living our life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mrinal Dutt: Fortunately, I have been going in the right direction in terms of work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff: Tiger is married to his work right now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita talks about going through depression, says she was in a 'very bad state'
- Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, talked about going through depression but not opening up about it. She said that she did not have anyone to support her except her family and some fans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi pays emotional tribute to Sushant on Sonchiriya anniversary, shares photos
- Bhumi Pednekar shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the making of Sonchiriya as the film completed two years of its release. She included a special dedication for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nila Madhab Panda: Oscar or not, doesn’t matter, attention of people is important for Kalira Atita
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karisma flaunts abs in sports bra and shorts, Manish is reminded of DTPH
- As Karisma Kapoor showed off her figure in a new Instagram post, Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry were reminded of her Dil To Pagal Hai days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vineet Kumar Singh: My career has been built from one-two scenes; I have played the role of a dead body too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on anniversary, shares cute wish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasika Dugal: Still the nervous student when working with Naseer saab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita to Sushant's fans: 'You don't know my story, so stop blaming me'
- Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, urged Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to stop blaming her and said that no one knows her side of the story. She also revealed that she went through depression.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in family photo with Maanayata and twins
- Sanjay Dutt introduced fans to his new look in a family portrait shared by his wife Maanayata Dutt. He could be seen sporting bleached hair in the photo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’
- Priyanka Chopra said that while she gets a lot of love and protectiveness from her South Asian fans, there are a lot of people from the community who are negative about her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox