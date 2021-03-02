IND USA
Actor Sonnalli Seygall recently travelled to Kerala for a week and is quite happy that she decided to go for it.
Sonnalli Seygall: I realised we can’t stop living our life

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, who recently went on a holiday to Kerala, admits she had ‘second thoughts’ given the pandemic.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:49 AM IST

The idea of leisure travel amid a pandemic is still that many are open to, but for Sonnalli Seygall, it was something much needed. The actor recently travelled to Kerala for a week and is quite happy that she decided to go for it.

However, she admits, “Of course I had apprehensions. I had second thoughts just before leaving for my vacation. But then, I realised we can’t stop living our lives in fear. That is part of the whole test. We just have to be careful yet live our life. Post the whole lockdown, I have been travelling for work. I had to go to Goa and Delhi. But this was a proper leisure travel.”

Talking about how different was it for her to travel now as opposed to the pre-pandemic times, Seygall feels it is the same, “but with precautions”. She adds, “Make sure the place you stay is safe and they follow protocols at every step. As long as you maintain minimal contact, it is all fine.”

During her stay, the Jai Mummy Di (2020) actor visited three places — Kumarakom lake area, Thekkady and Fort Kochi.

“I love the southern part of our country. The North is something I had anyway explored for my shoots as most of my films are shot in Delhi and even Himachal. In fact, for my next film, I would be travelling to Dehradun and Rishikesh. I belong to the East, so I have explored that part. South India I hadn’t explored leisurely, which I could now,” she explains.

Sharing some tips to travel amid pandemic, the 31-year-old says it is the best time to explore our own country as opposed to foreign locales.

“There is so much to do in the country. People must use this time to know their own country. Also, right now the rates are extremely economical. So the trips are going to be way more affordable. People should make the most of it,” she concludes.

Sonnalli Seygall: I realised we can’t stop living our life

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Actor Sonnalli Seygall, who recently went on a holiday to Kerala, admits she had ‘second thoughts’ given the pandemic.
