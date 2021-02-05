Sonu Sood gets relief from SC in 'illegal' construction case: 'I feel vindicated'

IND USA
Sonu Sood has written a long note about justice on social media.
Sonu Sood has shared a long note for his followers after withdrawing his petition against the BMC in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Actor Sonu Sood is feeling 'vindicated' after Thursday's hearing of his petition against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Supreme Court. Sonu withdrew his petition, which challenged the BMC notice sent to him for alleged illegal construction on his property.

As per the SC's decision, the BMC may first process and decide by speaking order an application which was filed by him and is pending before the civic body. In the meanwhile, no coercive action will be taken against the actor.

Sonu took to Twitter to share how his structure, a residential complex turned into a hotel, is legal. "'Peace is not the absence of war but the presence of justice' - Harrison Ford. The hon'ble Supreme Court has finally given me a breath of fresh air and time to take corrective measures. The structure was always legal, despite it being coloured otherwise. I feel vindicated since I have always had utmost and complete faith in the judiciary, and have always strived to abide by the law. My sole endeavour has been to conduct my business in a fair manner, with all the requisite permissions and clearances as may be required in law," he wrote in a tweet.


Sonu added that he was targeted by people with malicious intent. "Unfortunately, I have had to suffer at the hands of certain persons with nefarious designs, who were out to malign my image. My request to everyone is to not give in to the demands of such people, who masquerade as social activists, but are essentially not. May better sense prevail upon them. My special thanks goes out to the team at Lawmen & White. Its partners, Adv. Ujjawal Anand Sharma, Adv. Prashant Sivarajan & adv. D.Kumanan, have been a constant source of support. In the end, as always, justice prevails," he added in his message.

The actor had stated in his plea that his application for conversion of the property has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permission.

It said the high court order of January 13, 2021 has been passed without considering the provisions of Section 43 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 and his application for conversion of residential premises into a residential hotel was submitted in 2018 before the department concerned.

