Subhash Ghai says Saiyaara success sends clear message: 'Don’t overspend on stars, focus on story'

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has praised Aditya Chopra and Mohit Suri for Saiyaara's massive success, calling it a milestone for Hindi commercial cinema and a lesson for an industry often driven by star power and bloated budgets. Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has quickly become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, surpassing ₹ 100 crore globally.

Subhash says Saiyaara's success a clear message from investors

In a Sunday social media post, Subhash lauded the film for proving that heartwarming storytelling, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's right casting, and balanced production values can trump over-the-top marketing gimmicks and inflated star fees. Saiyaara, which features a fresh star cast, has emerged as a box office sensation, setting records for opening-day collections with debut actors.

In the post, Subhash wrote, "When a new star-cast film creates a wave at the box office, it sends us a clear message to investors and producers not to make an overbudget film more than a good story needs—not to invest in main actors more than your production cost—no money spent on stars' whims—no extra spend on marketing stunts."

The Taal director emphasised that the audience is more than ready to embrace well-made, emotionally resonant films with the right cast, whether newcomers or established names. “My heartiest congratulations to Adi Chopra n Mohit Suri for proving the fundamental principles of film making a Hindi commercial cinema and made a film “Saiyaaira” a history today (sic)"

He credited Saiyaara’s success to its strong direction, tight script, melodious music, and carefully selected cast, calling it a film that has “made history today.”

"Good producer good director good story script, good music n right casting big or new stars n balance budget n well shot film matters only. Nothing else. Wish u all great success. Cinema zindabad," Subhash ended his note.

About Saaiyaara

