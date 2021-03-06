IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Success is when people accept you for what you are: Yami Gautam
Yami says the biggest thing that she had to overcome is the perception of people of her.
Yami says the biggest thing that she had to overcome is the perception of people of her.
bollywood

Success is when people accept you for what you are: Yami Gautam

The actor is glad that she has “made it till here, being the person I am”. She adds that whatever the highs and lows, “it has been my journey”.
READ FULL STORY
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:58 PM IST

After wrapping up the shoot of Bhoot Police, Yami Gautam is shooting Dasvi currently. She’s got a packed schedule this year with quite a few interesting films lined up. Having completed nine years since her debut in Vicky Donor (2012), she is glad to have made it on her own.

“I experienced high and lows, disappointments and triumphs, overwhelming moments, but it’s all been my journey. I don’t owe anyone anything. That’s a big deal for me. Most of my experience, which has been good, is what I have learnt the hard way and on my own. You feel good about it; I don’t want to say proud as it resonates with arrogance. I have made it till here, being the person I am. I am happy,” says Gautam.

Talking about her own definition of success, she explains, “According to me, success is not something you can count or is directly proportional to hit films, which is important but majority of success is what are you as a person. Are you still the same when you started? When I did, I knew I was capable of making a mark, which wasn’t just a desire. I believe I am here to act and perform and become a good actor. While everyone wants recognition, admiration and fame, for me, I enjoy my work and want to continue to do so.”

While she took a risk debuting with the “path-breaking concept” Vicky Donor, she shares that back then, people had different reactions and told her to stay away from mature roles. “I have evolved as an actor and feel more confident in taking risks, which I did and I am proud to have started my career with VD. But later, fear seeps in, especially when people around you, who want good things for you, ask you to do things that are in trend or ‘good-for-you’ or this will work for you as it worked for XYZ. You got to auditions and don’t get the part, even though people say they loved you. One doesn’t understand why and you don’t get answers in words but with experience and overtime. And the reassurance with time, that success is when people accept you for what you are,” says Gautam.

She admits that deep down she is still the same person who came to Mumbai. And with time has proved her versatility with her performances. “People were surprised to see me as Pari in Bala (2019). In fact, I have heard stuff like, ‘we imagined you as you were in your first film or like in Kaabil (2017)’ and I tell them, that I am supposed to play characters in films, which are believable and that doesn’t mean that I can only do these (laughs). It is the biggest thing I had to overcome, the perception of people and I am still working on it. There are so many genres that I would love to play. I hope I do justice to the roles I have taken up,” she concludes.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested on drugs-related charges by the NCB last year.(Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested on drugs-related charges by the NCB last year.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rhea's lawyer says they'll have 'last laugh', calls charge sheet 'damp squib'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the 12000-page charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a 'damp squib'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan's father died on Friday.
Gauahar Khan's father died on Friday.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan shares video of her father, a day after his death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:02 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan has shared a video of her father, recalling the 'most favourite memory' of her life. The actor's father died on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nafisa Ali made her film debut with Shashi Kapoor's Junoon in 1979. in 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer.
Nafisa Ali made her film debut with Shashi Kapoor's Junoon in 1979. in 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer.
bollywood

Nafisa Ali digs out stunning throwback pics from when she was 20, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • Actor and politician Nafisa Ali has shared some glorious pictures from her youth. Needless to say, she looks beautiful in them. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yami says the biggest thing that she had to overcome is the perception of people of her.
Yami says the biggest thing that she had to overcome is the perception of people of her.
bollywood

Success is when people accept you for what you are: Yami Gautam

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:58 PM IST
The actor is glad that she has “made it till here, being the person I am”. She adds that whatever the highs and lows, “it has been my journey”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in an unseen video from her childhood.
Janhvi Kapoor in an unseen video from her childhood.
bollywood

Little Janhvi Kapoor twirls in unseen childhood video shared by Khushi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor rang in her birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, the actor's sister Khushi took to Instagram and shared a video of a little Janhvi dancing in the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has withdrawn her divorce notice.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has withdrawn her divorce notice.
bollywood

Nawazuddin reacts to wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice against him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui has commented after his wife, Aaliya, halted divorce proceedings against him. The couple has said that their priority is their children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anurag Kashyap with Taapsee Pannu on sets of Dobaaraa.
Anurag Kashyap with Taapsee Pannu on sets of Dobaaraa.
bollywood

Anurag Kashyap returns to Instagram after I-T raid with message for his 'haters'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap has shared a post on Instagram from the sets of Dobaaraa. He is seen with Taapsee Pannu in the photo. The Income Tax department had raided their properties earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Sophir Turner have one common habit: wearing their husbands' clothes.
Priyanka Chopra and Sophir Turner have one common habit: wearing their husbands' clothes.
bollywood

Priyanka, Sophie love wearing their husband's outfits. These pics are proof

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:44 PM IST
A fanpage dedicated to the 'Jonas Sisters' has shared pictures as proof that Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner love wearing shirts and jackets of their husbands Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's videos are a hit online.
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's videos are a hit online.
bollywood

Soha Ali Khan shares daughter Inaaya's video as she calls a peacock for food

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • Watch little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu call a peacock for food and then get disappointed when it doesn't heed to her calls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut made no delay is responding to Taapsee Pannu's latest tweet on the I-T raid on her property.
Kangana Ranaut made no delay is responding to Taapsee Pannu's latest tweet on the I-T raid on her property.
bollywood

Kangana tells Taapsee 'you will forever be sasti'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
After Taapsee Pannu broke her silence on the I-T raid on her property, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to her tweets. Kangana continued with her 'sasti' jibes at Taapsee, telling her to pursue the matter in court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Maanvi Gagroo and Aftab Shivdasani have been a part films and web projects.
Actors Maanvi Gagroo and Aftab Shivdasani have been a part films and web projects.
bollywood

In the OTT age, is the craze to be seen on the big screen over or still a priority?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:53 AM IST
We talk to actors such as Rahul Dev, Adah Sharma, Maanvi Gagroo, Sharad Kelkar and more, those who do projects both on the web and in films and find out what they think.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has said that she is willing to restart life with the actor after seeing his caring side for the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Taapsse Pannu has tweeted about the I-T raids at her property and addressed the allegations against her. She even joked about how she is 'not so sasti' anymore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
bollywood

Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita's throwback post from her wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Arpita Khan Sharma has shared a photo with brother Salman Khan from her wedding in 2014. The photo shows Salman posing shirtless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
bollywood

Ibrahim birthday: Saif throws son a party at his home; Sara, Aryan Khan attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor threw a party for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The party was attended by all the young stars kids of Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP