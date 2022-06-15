Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says daughter Kaveri made her join dating site, forced her to go on dates: ‘I got so bored’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur married in 1997 and got divorced in 2006. The actor and the filmmaker share a daughter, Kaveri Kapur, who is a singer and will soon make her acting debut in Hindi films. Kaveri lives with her mother. In a new interview, Suchitra said that as a single parent, she was not strict with her daughter at all, and was the ‘opposite’ of what her own parents were like. Suchitra also revealed that Kaveri forced her to join a dating app. Read more: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan being targeted, says Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Suchitra said she was ‘very conscious’ as a single parent to not do ‘something frivolous’. She said she was a ‘very conservative’ about certain aspects of her life, but had to ‘overcome so much self-conditioning’ as she made a promise to her daughter. Her daughter Kaveri, who will reportedly act in her first Hindi film with the late actor Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri, made Suchitra's profile on a dating app. Suchitra said she was forced to go on dates, which she did not enjoy. She also shared that after going on a few dates, she ended up friend-zoning them. She plans to share these experiences in her book or a story, someday.

“My daughter Kaveri put me on a dating site some time back. I promised her that so I said okay. I got so bored and told her bachha (baby) this is not my scene. She registered my name and put my profile, then she insisted that I go on some dates… I told her that I did it for your sake, now I can't do it and I am fine on my own,” Suchitra told Pinkvilla in an interview. She added that after putting her own photo initially, she changed it when she got some ‘weird’ messages. She said she felt it was ‘so much pressure.’

Sushitra also said that after her divorce from ex-husband Shekhar, she had one relationship that lasted a year. She added nobody knows about it.

Sushitra was also asked about her equation with actor Shah Rukh Khan. The two worked together in the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Speaking on if they were still in touch, she said, “No, not really. Our kids used to go to the same school. We were neighbours in London for a while. But not really.”

Speaking of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, she said that in the public eye, the film was her ‘main memory’. She also said the late actor Irrfan Khan, who died in 2020, used to hang out on the film’s set, as his wife Sutapa Sikdar worked as the costume designer on the film. She called him a ‘brooding, very sad looking guy’ on the set.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON