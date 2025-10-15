Suhana Khan dances with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda to Aishwarya’s Kajra Re. Here’s what Shweta Bachchan did next

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a star-studded Diwali bash filled with glitz and glamour. A new video from the celebration has now surfaced on social media, showing Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dancing to Aishwarya Rai’s hit track Kajra Re with her rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda with Shweta Bachchan also joining in on the fun. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film The Archies.

Suhana, Agastya dance together

Recently, fashion influencer Sakshi Sindwani shared a video on her Instagram Story showing herself dancing to the track. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the background, where Suhana could be seen grooving with Agastya and Shweta Bachchan.

In the clip, Suhana, Agastya and Shweta are seen enjoying and dancing to the lively track amidst the festivities. Suhana and Agastya seemed full of joy, moving effortlessly in sync and radiating an infectious energy as they danced together on the floor. Shweta is also seen in the background dancing to the song with excitement. The song originally featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai in Bunty Aur Babli.

Social media fans loved the candid moment between Suhana and Agastya, and were equally delighted to see Shweta letting loose on the dance floor.

“Can't express my feelings right now....so so happy,” one wrote, with another commenting, “Babies.”

More about Suhana and Agastya

Suhana and Agastya made their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film The Archies. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies, released in 2023, is a teen musical comedy film. It opened to mixed responses. Their dating rumours have also been floating on the Internet for a while now. They are frequently spotted together. While they have not confirmed their romance, their public appearances have sparked intense curiosity among their followers.

Suhana and Agastya's next projects

Agastya will next star in Ikkis, which also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Meanwhile, Suhana will next be seen with her father Shah Rukh Khan in King, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.