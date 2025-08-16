Suhana Khan feasts on Japanese cuisine as she steps out for dinner with cousin and friend in Mumbai. See pics

Suhana Khan, actor and daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated the the 79th Independence Day by going out for dinner in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Suhana Khan shared pictures as she, her cousin Alia Chhiba, and their friend Manavi Gaur visited Japanese restaurant Gaijin in the city. Suhana Khan had Japanese cuisine as she welcomed the weekend.

In a photo collage, Suhana, Manavi and Alia gave different poses as they smiled for the camera. All of them wore matching black outfits. Suhana also posted a picture of their dinner--several plates with Japanese food were kept on a table. She tagged the restaurant and added sushi, chopstick and heart hand emojis.

Alia shared a picture of Suhana posing with her food. In the photo, Suhana looked away from the camera as she smiled and held her food with her fingers. She added sushi, taco and heart emojis. Alia also shared her photo as she posed for the camera. She posted pictures giving a view of the restaurant.

Suhana is often spotted out and about in Mumbai. She watches movies, hangs out with friends and family in the city, too. Suhana recently returned from New York, where she attended an event with her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda.

She is the only daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. She has two brothers--Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

About Suhana's career

Suhana made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies, which also starred Agastya, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. The film was released on Netflix on November 22, 2023.

Fans will see Suhana next in Shah Rukh's King, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. It reportedly also stars Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.