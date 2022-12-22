Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor smile bright in The Archies wrap bash inside pics

Zoya Akhtar and her gang enjoyed a fun party recently after the wrap of their upcoming movie, The Archies. On Thursday, actor Delnaaz Irani took to Instagram to share the first photos from inside the party. She posed for photos with the star cast and even Zoya. (Also read: Delnaaz Irani wraps up Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies: I hope there will be more offers coming)

A picture showed Delnaaz smiling brightly with Suhana Khan next to her. Suhana wore a red dress to the party and tied her hair in a bun. Khushi Kapoor also posed with Delnaaz in a brown dress and sparkly earrings. Film's director Zoya Akhtar also got her picture clicked with Delnaaz, as did Tara Sharma, who plays lead actor Agastya Nanda's mother in the movie. Agastya also got his selfie clicked with Delnaaz.

Finally, Delnaaz also shared a picture of the cake from the party. It was decorated with frosting in the shape of Archies characters.

Set in the 1960s, The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the popular American comic Archies Comics. Netflix India shared the wrap announcement on its official Twitter page recently. "Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can't wait to see the gang on-screen! (sic)" the streamer said in the post accompanied by a series of photos.

Billed as a coming-of-age story based in the Anglo-Indian community of India, The Archies follows the life of popular fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others.

The film marks the acting debut of Suhana, who is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. It also marks the debut of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also round out the cast of The Archies.

According to Netflix, the production of the movie was wrapped on December 16. The Archies is produced by Zoya Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics.

