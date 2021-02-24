Sumeet Vyas recalls throwing chair in anger 'at production guy' after colleague was disrespected on set
- Actor Sumeet Vyas has said that because of his determination to demand dignity on set, he has found himself having a few altercations.
Actor Sumeet Vyas, who broke onto the scene via a few web series, and then transitioned into a more diverse career in Bollywood, has said that he craves 'dignity' over 'fame'.
In an interview, he recalled a story about when he 'threw a chair at a production guy' in a fit of anger, after witnessing the mistreatment of a colleague.
He told The Times of India, "A colleague of mine was playing a servant and he was being treated very badly. He was called an hour before I reported. He couldn't take leaves, and once when he wanted to attend his son's school for some meeting, he was denied even that. That day, I lost it. I strongly feel that we must respect each and every person whom we work with. As I said, and I say it again, I crave for dignity of labour. I have never wanted 5 marriages, 4 Audis and 3 flats."
Sumeet said that he was willing to go hungry, if that meant not compromising on his dignity. "I wasn't chasing fame. I wasn't chasing stardom, I can go unpaid or hungry but I was chasing respect, or let's say, dignity of labour. I was never awestruck by stars getting out of Mercedes cars, I just thought that there wasn't much to that," the actor said.
Sumeet, who has appeared in the web series Permanent Roommates and Tripling, also appeared in a supporting role in Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding. He will next be seen in the Hotstar Original 19662: The War in the Hills.
