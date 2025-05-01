Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suniel Shetty asks if Bollywood allowed international films to ‘take away our business’: Where did we go wrong?

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
May 01, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Suniel Shetty also pointed to multiple issues affecting the industry, from expensive popcorn to the falling number of theatres across the country.

Actor Suniel Shetty has spoken up about the recent box office struggles of Bollywood films, questioning whether international movies are now dominating the Indian market. In an interview with ANI, Suniel shared his views on why many big Hindi films are failing at the box office. (Also Read | 'Agli chutti Kashmir mein hi hogi': Defiant Suniel Shetty asks people to be fearless after Pahalgam terror attack)

Suniel Shetty recalled how earlier producers were deeply involved in every part of a film's release.
Suniel Shetty recalled how earlier producers were deeply involved in every part of a film's release.

"English films are running... Humari filmein aaj 15 lakh ka business nahin kar rahi hain (Our films aren't doing business of 15 lakh). So, where did we go wrong? Have we allowed the international brands to come and steal the thunder from us? Have we allowed them to take away our business?" he said.

Suniel also pointed to multiple issues affecting the industry, from expensive popcorn to the falling number of theatres across the country.

"Look, we will have to reduce the prices. If the price of popcorn is higher than the ticket price, then it becomes very, very difficult. You know, the number of theatres has to increase. The number of theatres has to multiply by 5x," he said.

Reflecting on the past, Suniel recalled how earlier producers were deeply involved in every part of a film's release. "In our time, when a producer used to make a film, his life used to be tied to that film because he had to pay for it himself or take a loan to make it. For him, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were make-or-break days."

He also criticised the corporate culture that now dominates the film industry. "And on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, if you call a corporate house, they'll say, 'I'm out for the weekend.' Our business is a weekend business," Suniel added.

Several Bollywood movies, including Salman Khan's recent Eid release Sikandar, have failed to draw large crowds to theatres. Despite this, some recent films like Kesari 2, starring Akshay Kumar, have done well and received positive reviews.

Suniel will next be seen in Kesari Veer, which also stars Vivek Oberoi. Directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan, the film is set to release on May 16.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty asks if Bollywood allowed international films to ‘take away our business’: Where did we go wrong?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On