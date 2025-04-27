Surprised Ananya Panday hides behind a pillar on seeing paparazzi, Suhana Khan looks confused. Watch

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan react on seeing paparazzi

In a clip shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, Ananya and Suhana were seen exiting a building. Ananya walked outside first, dressed in a white top and shorts. The actor, busy with her phone, looked around at her. After spotting the paparazzi, she mouthed, "paps" and quickly hid behind a pillar.

Suhana, walking behind her, got confused at Ananya's gesture. She looked around, puzzled, searching for what prompted Anaya to hide. When she spotted the paparazzi, she started laughing and joined Ananya. Suhana was dressed in a grey top under a jacket and black pants.

Fans left in splits

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Awww cute Ananya and Suhana." "You guys are too funny. What is there to hide?" asked a person. An Instagram user said, "You guys look beautiful without makeup too. Don't hide." A comment read, "Oh, it's ok. You can be in front of the camera without makeup too. You guys are very pretty." "Funny girls! How they reacted on seeing the paparazzi! Lol," said another fan.

About Ananya and Suhana's films

Ananya was recently seen in Karan Singh Tyagi's Kesari Chapter 2. Based on The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Kesari 2 delves into the life of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, played by superstar Akshay Kumar, and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It also features R Madhavan as the British lawyer Neville McKinley. The film released in theatres on April 18.

Suhana, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix movie The Archies. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. She will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King. It will also star Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.