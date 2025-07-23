Surveen Chawla opens up about hitting her lowest while facing casting couch: 'It was dirty to even step out'

Actor Surveen Chawla has opened up about one of the darkest phases of her career, revealing the emotional toll the casting couch culture once took on her. In a candid reflection, Surveen recalled how toxic and disheartening the film industry felt at one point, especially when she chose to stand her ground and say "no" to inappropriate advances. Surveen Chawla talks about how refusing inappropriate advances led to losing projects and feelings of defeat.

Surveen Chawla on hitting her lowest

In an interview with Sidharth Kanan, Surveen said, “There was a time when it was all about the casting couch. It was just filthy, dirty to even step out. I was like, you know what, I don’t want to do this anymore."

The 40-year-old star described that phase as deeply demoralising, especially as she began losing projects for refusing to compromise. “It was almost like the casting couch was trending. Every time I would lose a part because I had the audacity to say no, to keep my ground in some way, shape or form. It was crazy.”

Surveen admitted that repeated rejections and pressure pushed her to a breaking point, leaving her feeling defeated and questioning her place in the industry. She mentioned how she felt she had hit the end of the road and would prefer to lie low and give up because that wasn't her thing.

Surveen Chawla's career

Surveen Chawla began her acting journey in Indian television with shows like Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, quickly establishing herself as a promising talent.

She transitioned into films with regional cinema, starring in Punjabi hits like Dharti and Taur Mittran Di. Surveen gained wider recognition with her bold performance in Hate Story 2 (2014), followed by critically acclaimed roles in films like Parched.

She further showcased her versatility in digital series such as Sacred Games and Decoupled, earning praise for her nuanced portrayals.

Surveen's latest

Surveen Chawla appears in the web series Criminal Justice: A Family Matter and Rana Naidu, both released in 2025. She also stars in the upcoming crime thriller Mandala Murders alongside Vaani Kapoor, which premieres on Netflix on 25 July.