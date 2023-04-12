Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister clarifies her 'tum kyun darogi' tweet was not against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh had penned a cryptic post on Twitter after Rhea Chakraborty’s promo for MTV Roadies was released on Monday. Without mentioning Rhea's name, Sushant’s sister Priyanka seemingly took a dig at Rhea, who is set to make her comeback on TV. Now, Priyanka has issued a 'clarification' that her recent tweet was 'not directed to any specific person' as was 'reported in media'. Also read: Rhea Chakraborty says ‘aapko kya laga mai wapas nahi aungi’ as she joins MTV Roadies 19 as gang leader. Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh hinted at not tweeting about Rhea Chakraborty recently.

Rhea Chakraborty will soon be seen on the reality show MTV Roadies season 19, her first TV project after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant was dating Rhea before his death in 2020. In her Roadies promo, Rhea was seen in a fierce avatar, and said, “Aapko kya laga, mai wapas nahin aungi? Dar jaungi? Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hai auditions pe (Did you think I won't come back or I am scared. It's time for someone else to be scared; see you at the auditions).” She will be seen as the new gang leader in the upcoming season of MTV Roadies.

Hours later, without mentioning Rhea, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka had tweeted, "Tum kyun darogi? Tum to vyashya thi, ho aur rahogi! Prashna ye hai ki tumhare upbhogta kon hai? Koi sattadhari hi ye himmat de sakta hai (Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your clients? Only a ruler can give you this courage). Who is responsible for delay in SSR's is obvious."

On Wednesday, Priyanka tweeted in response to her earlier tweet, “Just a clarification: My below tweet was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in media, which is ill-conceived and looks motivated. It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister clarifies her tweet was not about any specific person.

While some on Twitter users supported Priyanka, others asked her not to issue any clarification. A person tweeted, "No need to clarify and justify." A person also tweeted, "Aapne to sahi baat boli hai. Ab mirchi to unn logo ko lagega jo log sab kuch jaante huye khamosh hai (You said the correct thing, it should pinch those, who remain silent despite knowing the truth)."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020,in his Mumbai flat. After which, allegations were made that the death of the actor and his former assistant Disha Salian, who had died on June 8, 2020, were linked.

Days after Sushant's death, the late actor's father had filed an FIR against Sushant's then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering. The case was then transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, while Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau investigated allegations of money laundering and drugs. None of these allegation have been proven yet.

