Bong beauties Sushmita Sen and Kajol share hugs and chats at an awards event: 'After a very long time'

Actors Kajol and Sushmita Sen, among many other celebrities, attended the IWM Buzz Digital Awards in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Several pictures and videos from the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen celebrates 30 years of winning Miss Universe crown with throwback pic: ‘What a journey it’s been’) Sushmita Sen and Kajol at an awards event in Mumbai.

Kajol and Sushmita chat and hug each other

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kajol and Sushmita were seen talking excitedly. While Sushmita had her back to the camera, she chatted with Kajol, who smiled at her. Kajol then mouthed, "Thank you." She then told Sushmita, "After a very long time." The duo then hugged each other, and Kajol congratulated Sushmita. They continued talking as the video ended.

What Kajol and Sushmita wore to the event

For the event, Kajol wore a shimmery black and golden outfit. Sushmita was seen in a high slit flowy red dress. The actors also posed individually for the paparazzi stationed at the event. It was also attended by Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Taha Shah Badussha, Tejjaswi Prakash, Naila Grrewal, Nikki Tamboli, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Manisha Rani, among others.

Kajol's upcoming films

Kajol will be next seen with Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal in Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati's action thriller Maharagni - Queen of Queens. Produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, Maharagni will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kajol will be seen in Do Patti with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

Sushmita's last project

Sushmita was last seen in the acclaimed thriller drama Aarya. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards.