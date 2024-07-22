Sushmita Sen recalls her parents told her not to use the word ‘sex’ in interview when she was 18

What Sushmita said

Sushmita said: “At that point the society was not as open as today. It was like ‘haw.’ Back then everything was ‘haww’ to the extent that my Maa and Baba (mom and dad) had to sit me down and say, ‘There is a lot riding on your shoulders and can you just try to curb a little bit of what you’re saying. Why use the word ‘sex’ at 18 in an interview? Shobhaa De’s writing badly about you.’”

'In an interview, I brought up the word sex on purpose'

She continued, "And I remember her name coming up specifically, you know, Bengali. Bengalis are considered intellectual. So, it was the intellectual articles that were bothering and not the gossip ones. I was like okay, understood. Then I did an interview with Shobhaa De and brought up the word ‘sex’ on purpose. brought up the word because everything that I wanted to be was not ‘Miss Universe’, or ‘the most beautiful person.’ I wanted to be a liberated human being, someone who is truly free. So in that attempt, I became India’s first Miss Universe."

On work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya - Antim Vaar, the finale to her Disney+ Hotstar series. The show also starred Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, and Pratyaksh Panwar amongst others.