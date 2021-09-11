Sushmita Sen turns photographer for daughters Renee Sen, Alisah. See pic

Actor Sushmita Sen gave a glimpse of her two daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, in a new post shared on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a picture in which the two sisters posed together as she clicked their picture.

In the photo, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, smiled as they sat inside their home. Alisah rested her head on Renee's back as she hugged her from behind. Renee held Alisah's hands in the picture.

Sushmita, who stood outside in their balcony, snapped them through a glass window, that separated the room. Her reflection was also visible in the glass. Sushmita wore a black tank top paired with matching shorts, Renee wore a full sleeve T-shirt and Alisah wore a red and white striped dress.

Sushmita captioned the picture, "Sometimes a picture can reflect the very core of one’s essence!! forever #inlove body, heart & soul #maa I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Recently, the two sisters celebrated their birthdays. Sushmita shared posts on Instagram.

On Renee's 22nd birthday earlier this month, Sushmita shared her pictures and captioned them, "#faceoflove Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 We are 22…how time flies!!! Two decades of being YOUR Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! May God always bless you with his best…May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!! We love you Shona….party time #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa."

Last month on Alisah's 12th birthday, Sushmita shared a video clip and wrote, "Happpyyyyy 12th Birthday Alisah To God’s most precious gift & the love of my life…Happpyyyy Birthday my Shona Maa!! Thank you for being born…you make this world a beautiful place…adding to each passing moment…more goodness , kindness & love!!! I am soooooo proud of you!!! Congratulations @reneesen47 you are 12 years old as didi…what a magical journey We love you Alisah, May God bless you with divine abundance…May you always be nurtured in love!! Dugga Dugga, Maa @rohmanshawl @aaliyahsenb8 #partytime #family #friends #blessings #birthdaygirl #loveofmylife."

Meanwhile, Sushmita made her comeback with the crime drama web series Aarya for which she had bagged Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, and Raj Kapoor Award. She recently wrapped up the second season of the series.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, Aarya is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show Penoza. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Namita Das and Sikander Kher.