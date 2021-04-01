Sussanne Khan shares latest fitness video, gets a thumbs up from Malaika Arora

Sussanne Khan, former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, can give any actress a run for her money. On Thursday, she posted a new video of her exercising. Among those who lauded her effort was Malaika Arora.

Sharing the video, Sussanne wrote: "Jump, stand up, step down and jump again. Practice makes u perform better. #breatheagain #listentothesilence #myfaithfulottoman." Malaika reacted to the video and dropped flexing muscle emojis.

The video shows Sussanne jumping onto a stool and repeating it several times. She is dressed in gym wear. Many of her fans on Instagram dropped emojis in appreciation.

Sussanne's Instagram page is an account of all that is happening in her life and that of her family. She recently posted a video after her older son Hrehaan turned 15. She wrote: "To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart."

It had moments from Hrehaan's birthday party attended by Hrithik Roshan, his parents - Pinky and Rakesh Roshan, Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan and her good friends Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Oberoi.

Sussanne often shares fitness videos. Sharing one where she is doing 'dive bomber push-ups', she wrote: "The lower back flexibility and curvature improving, powerhouse exercise.. the dive bomber push up. Thank you @sohfitofficial so much I have learned from you n your team and wish to continue to #divebomberpushups #keepatit #skimtheearth #ifuwanttotouchthesky."

At another time, she had written: "What we do everyday, each day and repeat again creates us. Choose well. Thank you Sohrab and all the coaches of @sohfitofficial full power to you #extend #intent #comprehend."

On the work front, in January this year, she launched her online store called The Charcoal Project. Sussanne is an interior designer and often shares glimpses of her work.

