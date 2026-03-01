Sutapa Sikdar visits Irrfan Khan's hometown to celebrate their anniversary, recalls his wish to ‘marry again’

On Sunday, Sutapa took to Instagram and shared a video offering a glimpse of her visit to Irrfan’s hometown, Tonk. Alongside the video, she wrote a long note remembering the late actor. It read: “Our anniversary was on the 23rd, and the reason to choose the date was to keep it the same as my birthday, so Irrfan could remember. He just didn’t remember dates. Belated happy wedding anniversary, Irrfan.”

Late actor Irrfan Khan ’s wife and writer Sutapa Sikdar remembered him on their wedding anniversary. She revealed that she visited Irrfan’s hometown on the occasion and penned a heartfelt note, recalling his wish to remarry after they completed 25 years together.

She went on to reveal how she marked the day: “You wanted to marry again when we had finished 25 years of marriage. You wanted to do everything that we didn’t do in our simplest marriage possible. But even destiny sided with you, and we didn’t get to marry again with all the rituals et al.”

She added, “In my part of the world, we are fasting in Ramadan. And Ammi must be telling you up there, ‘roze rakha kar, Irrfan’. And to make you understand it better, she called you up there in Ramadan. Shaadi aur Ramzan Mubarak! I took a trip to your hometown, Tonk, and celebrated our D-day. I can hear your laugh at the word D-day!”

Her emotional message moved fans as well. One comment read, “Such deep sentiments. He was really special and such people are needed by God.” Another wrote, “Love and the things love makes us do.” A third comment read, “He will be with you again,” while another simply called it an “eternal love story”.

About Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar Irrfan and Sutapa met at the National School of Drama. Their shared love for cinema and the arts blossomed into a relationship. They married on 23 February 1995. The couple have a son, Babil Khan, who is now pursuing a career in Bollywood.