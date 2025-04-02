Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmed can't stop giggling as they hold daughter Raabiyaa in their arms, celebrate Eid with family

Actor Swara Bhasker and her husband-politician Fahad Ahmed celebrated Eid with their daughter Raabiyaa as well as their family members. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Swara shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker talks about her interfaith marriage, says they perform ‘rituals from all religions’ on daughter Raabiyaa) Swara Bhasker shared photos with Fahad Ahmed and Raabiyaa.

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmed celebrate Eid with Raabiyaa

In the photos, Swara, Fahad and the other family members gathered on the terrace all decked up. Swara was seen in a blue and white suit. Fahad twinned in a matching kurta and pyjama. Raabiyaa was seen in a pink suit.

In a photo, Swara and Fahad laughed as she held Raabiyaa, who looked away from the camera, in her arms. Swara didn't reveal her daughter's face. Swara posed next to Fahad as he clicked a selfie. A few pictures showed Raabiyaa with her parents.

Swara shares pics from Eid celebrations

Swara clicked a selfie as Raabiyaa played behind her in their bedroom in another photo. She also showed off her mehendi in another picture. Sharing the pictures, Swara captioned the post, "Eid 2025 dump. (Purple heart, sparkles, nazar amulet and cherry blossom emojis) Gratitude. Joy. Duaas (prayers)." She geo-tagged the location as Baheri. It is in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

Reacting to the post, Gauahar Khan commented, "Beautiful." A person said, "Thank you @reallyswara for promoting diversity and inclusion. Respect each other and live in peace." "@reallyswara looking so pretty mam eid Mubarak to you and your family," said another fan.

About Swara

Swara and Fahad welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa on September 23, 2023. They first shared the news of their daughter's birth two days later. Their announcement post came with the first pictures of their daughter.

Revealing her name, it read, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth… Our baby girl, Raabiyaa, was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

Fahad is a Samajwadi Party leader. He and Swara first met at a rally and then went on to meet at various protest sites, where they shared ideologies of questioning the status quo. Eventually, they fell in love and kept it a secret until they registered their marriage in February 2023.

Later, they held a series of wedding functions, including ceremonies like haldi, sangeet, walima and other receptions in March. Swara announced the news of her first pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad in June 2023.