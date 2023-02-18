Swara Bhasker responds to Kangana Ranaut's wishes for her engagement: 'May you have every...'

Swara Bhasker has responded to Kangana Ranaut a day after the latter wished her for her engagement with politician Fahad Ahmad. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Swara replied to Kangana's tweet and wrote, "Thank you, Kangana! (Two hearts emoji) May you have every happiness and joy (hug and purple heart emojis)." (Also Read | After calling her B-grade actor, Kangana Ranaut wishes Swara Bhaskar on her engagement)

On Friday, Swara shared a bunch of pictures also featuring Fahad from their court marriage. She captioned the post, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege. @FahadZirarAhmad (sparkles and heart emojis)."

Kangana Ranaut wished her by responding to her tweet, "You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities … (red heart emojis)." Swara and Fahad opted for a court marriage and said they submitted their papers on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. A traditional marriage ceremony will take place next month.

In 2020, an argument started on Twitter after Kangana called Swara and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade actresses.' Kangana had said in a 2021 interview that Swara and Taapsee, who are both 'outsiders' in the film industry, deny nepotism in Bollywood to impress filmmaker Karan Johar, but still 'don't get work.' Swara had sarcastically replied to Kangana's comment on Twitter by calling it a 'compliment.' The two had also engaged in a Twitter banter a few months later, which ended with Swara telling Kangana that she loves her. Swara and Kangana have worked together in two films – Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

Earlier this week, Swara shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" Retweeting the post, Ahmad, wrote, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

Actor Urmila Matondkar also wished Swara, "How lovely!! Congratulations dear @ReallySwara n @FahadZirarAhmad. Wishing you world of love n happiness. Lots of love n best wishes!!" She responded, "Thank uuuuuuuuuu Urmila ma’am! Lots of love."

