Taapsee Pannu calls 'content is king’ a myth, talks about hypocrisy in Bollywood: 'Picture mein actor kaun hai?'

Taapsee Pannu has opened up about how small-budget films get affected by the ‘star system’ in Bollywood. In an interview with ETimes, the actor, who made her debut a producer with the just-released film Dhak Dhak, called out the hypocrisy that’s blatant in the film industry. She said people want to know 'who is the hero' even before they hear a line about a film. Also read: Taapsee Pannu stops promoting her debut theatrical production Dhak Dhak, felt used and bulldozed by studio Taapsee Pannu has slammed the star system in the film industry.

Taapsee says hero determines a project's budget

Taapsee said, “This myth I had about people believing in ‘content is king’ was shattered while making this film. There’s so much hypocrisy. They will hear your one-line story and will be quick to ask, “Picture mein actor kaun hai (Who is the hero in the film)?” That decides their financial and emotional investment in the project. As an actor, I never asked who my co-star is, or how big the makers are when I signed a movie.I worked with so many first-time directors and co-stars who were newcomers but that is not how others look at it."

Taapsee feels ‘detrimental’ star culture must change

The actor believes that it all boils down to the ‘star system’ eventually, which still exists despite the advent of OTT. She added, “Everyone involved is to be blamed for this culture. It includes the actors, studios, audience, everyone. It’s a cycle. Just because the studios recover their investment (by selling digital rights) for the smaller films, there’s minimal interest in packaging and releasing a film well. That’s detrimental to the growth of the industry because you are only enabling the big names. Baakiyonko chance kaise milega (How will the rest get a chance)? It will only widen the gap between actors and stars. We keep saying Bollywood doesn’t attempt something meaningful but when we try to do that, there’s rarely any support and this must change."

About Dhak Dhak

Recently it was reported that Taapsee Pannu had distanced herself from the promotions of Dhak Dhak as she felt 'used and bulldozed' by the Viacom18 Studios with their marketing strategy of the film, which was released on October 13. The actor opened up about the rumours in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, saying, "I can’t say anything right now. I’m just waiting for the film, and audiences to see the labour of our hard work and love. I don’t want it to have a mark of any toxicity."

Dhak Dhak sees four ordinary women from different walks of life setting out for a bike ride and discovering themselves and the essence of sisterhood through the course of the journey. Actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza Rekhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi feature in lead roles in Dhak Dhak.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail