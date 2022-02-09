Taapsee Pannu reveals Looop Lapeta director’s comments during her kiss with Tahir Raj Bhasin: ‘I stopped in between’

Taapsee Pannu revealed that Looop Lapeta director Aakash Bhatia gave the ‘weirdest commentary’ during her kissing scene with Tahir Raj Bhasin in the film. She said that she found it so strange that she actually stopped mid-scene.

Looop Lapeta is a remake of the German film Run Lola Run. The film is about Savi (Taapsee) who must arrange for ₹50 lakh in 50 minutes after her boyfriend Satya (Tahir) loses a mobster’s cash. The film, which also features Shreya Dhanwanthary in a key role, released on Netflix last week.

During a YouTube stream with comedian Rohan Joshi, Taapsee shared an anecdote from the shoot of Looop Lapeta. “Aakash had the weirdest commentary during the kissing scene. I’ll tell you one very awkward thing. They are all montages, so there is no sound getting recorded. So he was like, ‘Okay, now fight, talk nicely, hold hands. Now, you have to kiss.’ It was like a switch from one thing to another. Suddenly, in the middle of the kiss, he is like, ‘Tahir, you have never seen a girl like her. You will never get a girl like her’,” she said.

“I stopped in between the kiss. I was looking at Tahir and I was like, ‘What is he talking?’ That was his brief on the mic, it was really like, ‘This is really taking the mood away, let’s just stop listening to him for a second’,” she added.

Last week, Run Lola Run star Franka Potente shared a special message for the Looop Lapeta team. “Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you are shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years. I’m honoured. I think it’s very cool. I just wanted to wish you good luck. Good luck to Taapsee. I’m sure you will be amazing and I can’t wait to see the film,” she said.

