Actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha took to Twitter on Saturday to express their disappointment at the comments made by Haryana agriculture minister Jai Prakash Dalal. The minister talked to the press about the farmers who have died on the borders of Delhi while protesting against the farm laws. He had said that the farmers would have died even if they had been back home.

Retweeting a news clip about Dalal's comments, Taapsee wrote, "Value of human life ‘zilch’! Value of ppl who grow your food ‘zilch’ Mocking their deaths .... priceless ! Slow claps." Richa wrote, "Utterly disgraceful! We deserve better."

Taapsee Pannus tweet.

Richa Chadhas tweet.





During a press conference in Haryana's Bhiwani on Saturday, Dalal said, "Would not they have died if they were at home? Had they been at their homes, they would have died there also. Out of one to two lakh, do 200 people not die in six months? Someone is dying of a heart attack and someone after falling ill... They died of their own will. I have my deepest sympathies for them," Dalal said on being asked about the alleged death of 200 farmers during the ongoing stir against farm laws.

Later, while giving clarification over his remarks, Dalal in a video said: "During the press conference, I condoled the demise of farmers who died during the protest. Even if a person dies unnaturally, it is painful. As far as the matter of giving the status of martyred is considered, the Jawans are given this status as the government has made policy for it."

"My statement was twisted and the wrong meaning was given to it. I saw the video on social media. I tender my apologies if somebody was hurt by my statement. As Haryana's Agriculture Minister, I am working for the welfare of the farmers," he added.

Also read: Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for Pooja Hegde's love in a modern romance with fairytale visuals

The central government has offered to put the farm laws "on hold" for 12-18 months, an offer rejected by the farmers' unions protesting against the laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON