Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha furious at Haryana minister's comment on farmer deaths: 'Utterly disgraceful'
Actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha took to Twitter on Saturday to express their disappointment at the comments made by Haryana agriculture minister Jai Prakash Dalal. The minister talked to the press about the farmers who have died on the borders of Delhi while protesting against the farm laws. He had said that the farmers would have died even if they had been back home.
Retweeting a news clip about Dalal's comments, Taapsee wrote, "Value of human life ‘zilch’! Value of ppl who grow your food ‘zilch’ Mocking their deaths .... priceless ! Slow claps." Richa wrote, "Utterly disgraceful! We deserve better."
During a press conference in Haryana's Bhiwani on Saturday, Dalal said, "Would not they have died if they were at home? Had they been at their homes, they would have died there also. Out of one to two lakh, do 200 people not die in six months? Someone is dying of a heart attack and someone after falling ill... They died of their own will. I have my deepest sympathies for them," Dalal said on being asked about the alleged death of 200 farmers during the ongoing stir against farm laws.
Later, while giving clarification over his remarks, Dalal in a video said: "During the press conference, I condoled the demise of farmers who died during the protest. Even if a person dies unnaturally, it is painful. As far as the matter of giving the status of martyred is considered, the Jawans are given this status as the government has made policy for it."
"My statement was twisted and the wrong meaning was given to it. I saw the video on social media. I tender my apologies if somebody was hurt by my statement. As Haryana's Agriculture Minister, I am working for the welfare of the farmers," he added.
Also read: Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for Pooja Hegde's love in a modern romance with fairytale visuals
The central government has offered to put the farm laws "on hold" for 12-18 months, an offer rejected by the farmers' unions protesting against the laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(With ANI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Kharbanda: The lowest point of my career has been the past year, highest point facing the camera again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena showers Valentine's Day love on Saif's moustache and Taimur's pout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya-Ishaan attend Karan Johar's party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu, Richa furious at Haryana minister's comment on farmer deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas unveils Radhe Shyam teaser, Dia Mirza parties ahead of wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan rings in Galentine's Day in New York with friend. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika-Arjun get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration
- Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor who sported a tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back. She also tagged the actor while sharing his picture on her Instagram Stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut wishes grandparents on 61st wedding anniversary, shares pics
- Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her father's aunt and uncle, who recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. One cannot miss her 90-year-old grandfather's medals and her grandma's nose ring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Pics from pre-wedding party surface
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira shares post on being grateful for her weight as Kendall's pics go viral
- Tahira Kashyap has compared her strong body to that of model Kendall Jenner, and how it has its own perks. She has shared an incident to prove her point. Kendall’s pictures from a Skims photoshoot have been going viral.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip
- On Madhubala's birth anniversary, here's a close look at her marriage to Kishore Kumar. They were married for nine years but it was an unhappy one from day one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Best Bollywood meet-cutes from SRK-Gauri to PC-Nick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Valentine’s Day, meet the hottest 5 ‘supposedly single’: Shubman Gill, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day special | Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal: We help each other be the best version of ourselves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day special | Suhasini Mulay: I met my husband at the age of 59 on the internet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox