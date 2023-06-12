Tabu shares beach photos from Goa, leaves Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and Manisha Koirala speechless: 'Ufff'

Tabu took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos from her recent beach getaway. The actor was in Goa, and made the most of her stay there as she posed on the beach and also did a photoshoot in a garden, where she posed underneath a tree. Tabu was dressed in white in the new photos she posted. Also read: Kareena Kapoor leaves a hilarious comment on Tabu's Insta pic, wants to know all ‘chai pe charcha’ Tabu has shared new pics from Goa.

Tabu's beach pics

Sharing her photos on Instagram, Tabu wrote in her caption, "Goa is always good..." She also tagged her hairstylist, and gave her the photo credit. In a few of the photos, Tabu posed for the camera as she sat in a garden. In another photo, the actor was seen at a beach in Goa. Tabu sat underneath a beach umbrella and kept herself cool during her sunny day out.

Tabu had her hair tied in a top bun. She wore a white halter neck dress with a pair of golden hoop earrings. The actor wore minimal makeup and was seen barefoot in one of the photos she posted.

Reactions to Tabu's photos

Fans and celebs alike showered love on Tabu's photos. Actor Shilpa Shetty commented on her post, "Beauty my Timpoooo (heart emoji)." Actor Rakul Preet Singh dropped a bunch of fire emojis in the comments section of Tabu's post. Actor Manisha Koirala wrote, "Ufff (fire emoji)." Actor Rohit Bose Roy commented, "Oh my gorgeousness!!" Fans left comments like 'stunning' and 'gorgeous'.

Tabu's upcoming film

She has been working on her next, The Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and is backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Tabu has been documenting her life on the film's sets in recent Instagram photos.

The cast of The Crew had announced the film on November 8 on their respective Instagram handles. Sharing a video, Tabu on Instagram had written, "Excited for a new and crazy journey with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's next. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Shoot begins February 2023." Kareena and Kriti Sanon had shared similar posts on Instagram as well.

The film, which is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, will also mark the reunion of Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor after their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. Earlier this year, it was announced that singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has also joined the cast of The Crew.

Tabu's last few films

Tabu was last seen in Kuttey (2023). Last year, Tabu was seen in Drishyam 2, which was released on November 18, 2022, alongside Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna. The film had registered the second biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2022. Drishyam 2 had earned ₹15.38 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Tabu’s other release last year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also saw an impressive opening day collection of ₹14 crore. The film went on to earn more than ₹266 crore at the worldwide box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. The horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar was a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Alongside Tabu, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

