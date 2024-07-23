Tabu on saying no to films with Shah Rukh Khan: 'I am sure he must have also refused a few'

Tabu made a special appearance in the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om, in which she was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the song Deewangi Deewangi. Not many may have noticed, but Tabu was part of his 2004 movie Main Hoon Na in a cameo. They also played a couple in Rani Mukerji-Vivek Oberoi's Saathiya (2002). However, the two have not starred opposite each other ever in extended roles. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Tabu was asked when can fans see her in a film with Shah Rukh, and what has stopped them from doing a romantic movie together. Also read: Farah Khan reveals why Tabu agreed to be part of Main Hoon Naa for ‘0.2 seconds’ Tabu and Shah Rukh Khan in the Om Shanti Om song Deewangi Deewangi.

'I know the films I have refused'

She said, “I am not a producer, not a director or a scriptwriter. I am really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with and which films are going to be made and which films are going to be offered to me next. I can only say yes or no to what is being offered to me.”

When asked if no films have been offered to the two of them together, Tabu said, "They were (films that were offered to Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu). I know the films I have refused and I am sure he must have also refused a few. So, nothing really happened where our paths were crossed.”

Tabu on getting 'very expensive gifts' from Shah Rukh

Tabu, who will soon be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Ajay Devgn, in a recent interview with Zoom, recalled working with Shah Rukh and filmmaker Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om.

The actor spoke about her Om Shanti Om cameo – she was seen in a red saree in a slow motion shot with Shah Rukh in the song Deewangi Deewangi – and said, "Ek shot hum sabne kiya tha. (There was a shot that all of us did). I did it for Farah and yeah, it was great fun. They made me some great clothes, great hair, and makeup, and we got very expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan.”

The song also featured Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Jeetendra, and Tusshar Kapoor, among many other celebs.