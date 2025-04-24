Tahira Kashyap shares ‘life update’ amid breast cancer treatment, returns to work on new script

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap recently shared that her breast cancer had relapsed after seven years. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram account to share a ‘life update’ with her followers, stating that she is currently focusing on writing another script. (Also read: Tahira Kashyap shares update after cancer treatment: ‘Back home and recovering’) Tahira Kashyap gave a 'life update' with a new Instagram post.

Tahira's latest post

Tahira posted a selfie with had a laptop screen opened in front of her face. On the screen, the tab showed a note she had written on a page, which read, “INTERVAL – INT/EXT DAY UNIVERSE… After a brief interim this woman in question holds her laptop to write another script one more time. With gratitude in her heart, prayer on her lips and a smile beaming through her eyes she mumbles – ME.”

Here’s to Tahira 3.0 version!

The note further read, “Thank you universe, thank you God for all the challenges and all the blessings. Had it not been for these obstacles I wouldn’t have acknowledged your love. Thank you for giving me another opportunity to become better version of myself. And so here’s to Tahira 3.0 version! Back to the grind, back to the hustle, back to life and so glad to be back at work! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (The picture is still left). To be continued…” “Life update,” she captioned the post.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Sonali Bendre and Guneet Monga reacted to the post and commented with heart emoticons.

Earlier this month, Tahira Kashyap revealed that her breast cancer had relapsed for the second time. Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared a post which read, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this."

Tahira was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She had shared several moments captured during her treatment journey. Tahira is married to Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom she shares two children--a son and a daughter.