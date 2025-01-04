Taimur does ‘maa ki seva’ by carrying mom Kareena Kapoor's heels. See pics

Kareena Kapoor often uses her Instagram to share updates from her daily life. Be it during festivals or spending a relaxing time during the holidays, the actor posts pictures of her family, which includes husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. On Saturday, the actor posted a couple of pictures of how Taimur made her proud, by carrying her heels back after an event, so that she could walk easily. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares pics of Taimur from skiing session in Switzerland, laughs at Jeh's antics. See here) Kareena Kapoor posted an adorable moment with her eldest son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena's latest post

In the pictures which Kareena took from behind, Taimur could be seen walking ahead of her in what seemed like the hallway of a hotel. Dressed in formals, Taimur held his mother's heels in his right hand, as Kareena followed right behind. Kareena posted the adorable moment on her Instagram and said, "MAA ki seva iss saal and forever. Happy new year friends ❤️. More Pictures coming soon. stay tuned ❤️"

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “He is turning into a true blue Pataudi Gentleman.” A second fan wrote: “Taimur is a gentleman. God bless you baby.” A comment read, “What a handsome little man!”

More details

Kareena recently returned from her winter vacation in Switzerland. She posted a bunch of pictures from the trip too. In one of the pictures, Taimur is seen all decked up in a red and green outfit as he stood outdoors wearing his ski gear. Kareena captioned the post, "Mera beta (my son) (red heart emoji)." In another picture, Taimur is seen looking at the ground, Kareena captioned it, "Don't ask me if I ski! I take my sons pictures (red heart and laughing emojis) someone needs to (star emoji)."

Kareena tied the knot with Saif in 2012. have two sons--Tamir (born in 2016) and Jeh born in 2021. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, which released in theatres during Diwali and was directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.