Mumbai, Actor Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads at Lakme Fashion Week, where she brought her signature philosophy of "casual glamour" to the runway for designer Bhumika Sharma. Tamannaah Bhatia brings 'casual glamour' to the ramp at LFW

The actor, known for straddling between South Indian and Hindi language films like "Baahubali", "Lust Stories 2" and her special song appearances in "Stree 2" and "Jailer", said that while she eagerly awaits new collections and fashion trends, personal comfort remains her top priority.

"I'm happy I walked for Bhumika. It's different from the times I walked on the ramp, this was one of the easiest and most comfortable, yet dramatic, outfits. I often say that be it in terms of clothes and jewellery, I like casual glamour. Like, if I've to do this every day, I need to be comfortable," Bhatia said post the show.

Sharma unveiled her latest collection, "Afterglow", at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

The showstopper look worn by Tamannaah features the brand's signature Royal Bloom print, brought to life through a structured corset paired with a sequins shimmer skirt and an intricately embroidered dupatta.

The actor praised the outfit for breaking the "bridal" stereotype associated with red colour garments.

She described it as "easy, flirty, feminine and modern" and said its everything that one would want to wear when they feel festive.

"I love what she has made for me. I told her can you make this for me in another colour. It feels that I could wear this for festivity at my home or anywhere outside. I love how easy this fall into my personal aesthetic. I felt I'm in my own skin," Tamannaah said.

The show was special for the actor as she debuted with her own jewellery line, marking her foray into the accessories space.

"This is is special as I got to wear my own jewellery. This is the first time I'm wearing of what I've made in Indian space," she said.

With 'Afterglow', Sharma said the idea was to present a collection designed for women, who honour tradition while embracing individuality.

"'Afterglow' is a true labour of love for me, a beautiful montage of emotions brought together through craft, colour and form. It is a celebration of romance, craft and modern femininity, designed to feel both personal and timeless," she said.

The outfits ranged from structured corsets to flowing drapes and lehengas in shades of soft whites and beiges, with pops of deep red and teal.

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