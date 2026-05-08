Tannaz Irani opens up about marrying a man 18 years older than her and meeting 7 years younger Bakhtiyar Irani

In the Mother’s Day special episode of Hauterrfly’s The Male Feminist Podcast, which aired on May 7, Tannaz Irani opened up about marriage, divorce, motherhood, guilt, and the long journey towards healing in relationships. During the candid conversation, the Bigg Boss star shared intimate details about the early days of her relationship with Bakhtiyar Irani, revealing how hard he fought to be with her. She also reflected on why her first marriage to a man 18 years older than her eventually fell apart, and how the experience deeply shaped her emotional growth and personality.

Age-gap relationships have a way of becoming the talk of the town – especially when celebrities are involved. Tannaz Irani knows that scrutiny all too well. The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actor faced public chatter for marrying a man 18 years older than her and, following her divorce, later falling in love with Bakhtiyar Irani, who is seven years younger than her. Now, Tannaz is finally opening up about her experiences navigating love and relationships in the public eye.

Tannaz Irani on her first marriage Tannaz revealed that when she married her first husband, theatre artist Farid Currim, who was 18 years older than her, her family found it difficult to stop her, largely because she had always been fiercely independent and determined to do things her own way. However, she admitted that the significant age gap eventually began to affect the relationship, especially as she realised she wanted very different things out of life.

“I married a Muslim man who was 18 years older than me…He was a great man and a great actor. He allowed me to find my own space. I was very immature. In your twenties, you are growing and changing constantly as a woman. I wanted to go out, party, experience life. He had already done all that. He was more mature. I thought if I wanted to go out and enjoy life, I had to do it with my husband. He never stopped me; he was progressive. But maybe I was too immature to understand things," she said.

How Tannaz Irani’s divorce affected her daughter Revealing that her daughter, whom she lovingly calls her best friend, remains one of the most important people in her life, Tannaz shared that the divorce affected her child far more deeply than it affected her. She admitted that while she has always been someone who forgives easily and moves on quickly, her daughter struggled with the emotional aftermath of the separation.

Reflecting on the experience, Tannaz admitted that the divorce deeply disrupted her daughter’s sense of safety and emotional security. She explained that, for most children, their mother becomes their strongest “safety factor,” and once that sense of trust is shaken, rebuilding it can take years.

Looking back, the actor candidly acknowledged that she could have handled the situation far better. At the same time, she revealed that she has apologised to her daughter repeatedly over the years in an effort to heal the emotional wounds and rebuild their relationship.

Tannaz Irani on meeting Bakhtiyar Irani Speaking about her relationship with her current husband, who is seven years younger than her, Tannaz revealed that the two first met on a reality show – and that she absolutely disliked Bakhtiyar Irani at first. In fact, she admitted she initially thought he was “the worst human being on Earth.”

According to the actor, he had pulled a prank on her that left her in tears. However, his constant apologies afterwards during the shooting of Fame Gurukul slowly opened the door to conversations between them, eventually laying the foundation for their relationship.

Tannaz was also asked whether the age difference created tensions with their families when they decided to get married. Opening up about the challenges they faced, she revealed just how fiercely Bakhtiyar stood by her through it all.

She said, “Bakhtiyar had to really fight for me. I was much older; I was a divorcee. I mean, no one would want their son, you know? He always fought for me. He still fights for me. Anyone who says anything bad about me, Bakhtiyar will be the first one to stand up for me.”