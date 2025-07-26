Tanushree Dutta says her crying video was due to ‘fear she faced over last 5 years’: Dangerous things happened around me

Actor Tanushree Dutta, the OG MeToo whistleblower, has opened up about the emotional video she recently shared on her social media. In the now-viral clip that she shared on Tuesday, the actor can be seen sobbing and talking about being allegedly "harassed" inside her home. Tanushree Dutta gained fame with Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005.

"I am being harassed in my own house. I just called the cops, and they have asked me to come to the police station to lodge a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow or the day after. I am not well. I have been harassed so much in the past five years that I have fallen sick," she said in the video.

Tanushree has alleged that the video was a result "pain, stress, and fear she faced over the last five years".

Speaking to ANI, Tanushree said her video was not a stunt or drama, but a real "emotional response after enduring repeated traumatic events since MeToo allegations in 2018". "First of all, I want to say that it was my emotional response," she said.

"A lot of strange things have happened to me in the last five years. After MeToo, serious and dangerous things started happening around me. It took me time to understand that all of this was actually happening to me," she said.

"I was in an accident; my brakes failed. There were also attempts to mix something in my food to make me sick. Strange things started happening outside my house, too," Tanushree added.

When asked if anyone from the film industry reached out to help, she said, "I don't have any friends. And when all of this started happening to me, the few contacts I had also disappeared."

About people calling her a drama queen after her video, Tanushree said, "People always say such things. They said I was acting in 2008, they said the same in 2018. And who are these people anyway?"

She also responded to the accusations that her viral video was a publicity stunt saying, "There are many ways to go viral. I don't need to do all this. I am Tanushree Dutta. Miss India Universe," she said.

Tanushree first gained fame when she won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 2004. She later acted in popular films such as Aashiq Banaya Apne, Dhol, and Bhagam Bhag.