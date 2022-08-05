Tara Sutaria wishes birthday to her 'whole world' Aadar Jain, shares pic of candlelight birthday celebration

Aadar Jain turned a year older on Friday and celebrated the day with his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. She took to her Instagram account on the occasion to share a birthday wish for Aadar, and referred to him as her ‘whole world’. She also shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations. Also Read| Tara Sutaria sends Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula into food heaven

Tara Sutaria shared a picture that showed Aadar looking down at his birthday cake with a smile on his face. The cake was surrounded by a number of candles on the table. Tara also shared two childhood pictures of Aadar in the post, and captioned it, "Happy Birthday, my whole (globe emoji)." She also added an evil-eye amulet emoji.

Aadar, who is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain and grandson of Raj Kapoor, also received birthday wishes from several members of the Kapoor family. His brother Armaan Jain shared a series of childhood pictures with him and wrote, “Happy birthday naanoo…keep smiling like this always….and more than anything wish us both ‘activities under one roof’ forever. Love you.” Kareena Kapoor also wished her cousin by sharing a black and white picture of him on her Instagram Stories, which she captioned, “Happy birthday to my handsome brother. Love you.”

Tara had also confirmed her relationship with Aadar with an Instagram post on his birthday in 2020. Sharing a picture of them together, she had written, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours!" and he had reacted by writing "I love you" in the comments section.

Aadar made his acting debut with Yash Raj Film's Qaidi Band in 2017. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Hello Charlie in April 2021. Tara's latest release was Ek Villain Returns, which starred her opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film, which also starred Disha Patani and John Abraham, released in theatres on July 29.

