Teachers' Day special: Taare Zameen Par to Super 30, Bollywood films that beautifully showcase student-mentor bond

Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. He was the first Vice President of the independent India (1952–1962), and the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. Teachers' Day 2023: Aamir Khan played a kind and empathetic teacher in Taare Zameen Par.

The bond that every student shares with their mentors is always special, as our teachers are the ones, who show us the right direction. And when it comes to showcasing the student-teacher bond, Bollywood is no less. Over the years, several filmmakers have made films that beautifully showcased this bond. Take a look.

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30.

Super 30

In Super 30, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Anand Kumar, a mathematician, who mentors underprivileged students to help them crack the prestigious IIT entrance exams. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi, and received positive response from the audience.

Taare Zameen Par

Talking about the student-teacher bond, how can we miss Aamir Khan’s directorial film Taare Zameen Par? It is the story of a dyslexic child and his art teacher, who helps him overcome his learning difficulties. Released in 2007, the film was praised by the critics and audience alike.

Rani Mukerji plays an aspiring teacher with Tourette syndrome in Hichki.

Hichki

Starring Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, Hichki explores her efforts to connect with her students and help them overcome their own challenges. Rani portrayed the role of a teacher with Tourette syndrome, who takes on the challenge of teaching a class of underprivileged students.

Black

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film starred Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, and received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. The film is about the relationship between a blind and deaf girl and her teacher, who helps her break the barriers of her disabilities.

Iqbal

It is a heartwarming film that revolves around a deaf and mute aspiring cricketer and his mentor. The teacher's role is played by Naseeruddin Shah, who guides Shreyas Talpade's character in pursuing his dreams of playing for the Indian cricket team.

With ANI inputs

